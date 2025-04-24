The 12 picks that could seal the Dolphins' 2025 NFL Draft fate

The Miami Dolphins won't be on the clock for a few hours once Thursday night's NFL Draft kicks off. 12 teams will be selecting before they are on the clock, barring a trade up or down.



Miami will enter the draft with needs at DT, S, CB, and offensive line, but what they do in the first round will almost assuredly depend on what happens in the immediate draft picks before they select.

There are plenty of options for Miami if they stay put at pick No. 13. They should easily land a top talent at any of their need positions, but could they throw a wrench into it all should a player fall to them they were not expecting? This year may not be the year Chris Grier takes many chances by not addressing a need position for a luxury draft pick.

To get a better idea of who might be available at pick No. 13, we have to get an idea of who the teams in front of them might take. Here is a look at what each of the 12 teams ahead of Miami is likely to do and the options they could explore if the choice we make for them isn't who they select.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting the 12 picks before the Miami Dolphins are on the clock

Pick No. 1 - Tennessee Titans



Cam Ward - QB (Miami)

- Alternate Pick : Abdul Carter

- Alternate Option : Trade



The Titans will entertain trade calls, but it would be absolutely shocking at this point if they moved out. Cam Ward is the best QB in this draft, and while they would benefit more from Carter, they can't pass on a QB who could help get their franchise back on track quicker.

Pick No. 2 - Cleveland Browns



Travis Hunter - WR/CB (Colorado)

- Alternate Pick : Abdul Carter



Hunter makes the most sense for the Browns. Carter paired with Myles Garrett is a deadly combination but the Browns invested a lot of money in Garrett and need to fill other needs. Hunter fill two and the Browns seem fine with him playing on both offense and defense.

Pick No. 3 - New York Giants



Abdul Carter - Edge (Penn State)

- Alternate Picks : Shedeur Sanders, Armand Membou, Will Campbell, Mason Graham

- Alternate Option : Trade



It's hard to see the Giants trading out of this spot unless they are blown away, and it is unlikely they take Sanders with this pick, but it's not out of the question. The Giants need offensive line help in a big way, but passing on Carter would be a huge mistake, considering they need to start getting consistent pressure off the edge.

Pick No. 4 - New England Patriots



Will Campbell - OL (LSU)

- Alternate Picks : Armand Membou, Mason Graham



Campbell is picking up steam as the Patriots pick at No. 4. They need line help, and unless Carter falls to three, it might be hard to pass up a top lineman. Armand Membou could be another option, and they could easily shift and add to their defensive line with Graham.

Pick No. 5 - Jacksonville Jaguars



Armand Membou - OT (Missouri)

- Alternate Picks : Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Will Johnson



There is a lot of talk that Jeanty could be the guy, but the Jaguars can't afford luxury with other needs on the board. Membou or Campbell makes a lot of sense here, and Membou seems to fit more into what they are doing with their line with fewer questions.

Pick No. 6 - Las Vegas Raiders



Ashton Jeanty - RB (Boise State)

- Alternate Picks : Will Johnson, Tetairoa McMillan



Jeanty in Vegas seems a natural fit. The Raiders need to be exciting and they have the QB for now. Pete Carroll knows how to use big, quick running backs in his offense and that is what he is missing right now.

Pick No. 7 - New York Jets



Mason Graham - DT (Michigan)

- Alternate Picks : Tyler Warren, Tetairoa McMillan



It's hard to imagine Graham falling to pick No. 7, but it could play out that way on Thursday night. The Jets need to bolster their front seven, and Graham does that in a big way.

Pick No. 8 - Carolina Panthers



Will Johnson - CB (Michigan)

- Alternate Pick : Tetairoa McMillan



Johnson fills the biggest need for the Panthers but 8 could be a lot sooner than Carolina would like to spend on a CB. That would leave McMillan as the best option. The Panthers need WR help and he is the best in this class.

Pick No. 9 - New Orleans Saints



Tetairoa McMillan - WR (Arizona)

- Alternate Picks : Tyler Warren, Shemar Stewart, Kelvin Banks Jr., Shedeur Sanders



Another team that could go in several different directions. Shedeur Sanders is very much in play here with the recent Derrick Carr injury news. The Saints could easily take an offensive lineman here as well, but WR is a need, and they have to start getting players that will challenge the field offensively.

Pick No. 10 - Chicago Bears



Jalon Walker - LB (Georgia)

- Alternate Pick : Kelvin Banks Jr.



The Bears overhauled their offensive line, so seeing another OT/G taken here might not be realistic. The Bears have always had good linebackers, and Walker is one of the top in this year's class. He would be an immediate impact starter for the Bears.

Pick No. 11 San Francisco 49ers



Kelvin Banks Jr. - OT (Texas)

- Alternate Picks : Shemar Stewart, Matthew Golden, Mike Green



The Dolphins are not going to like watching the 49ers take a top target off their board. Banks is nearly a sure thing in this draft, and San Francisco immediately improves their line. While they could use some WR help, don't expect them to use it on Golden. They could take McMillan if he falls, but no matter how you look at this, Banks seems to be the best option unless Campbell or Membou happen to slide.

Pick No. 12 - Dallas Cowboys



Shemar Stewart - Edge (Texas A&M)

- Alternate Picks : Mike Green, Matthew Golden, Jahdae Barron



The Cowboys have several needs and could look to trade down if they can find a partner. If they stay, they will work to fill the hole on the edge, as Golden isn't projected to be taken this high. Green is a strong possibility as well, but Stewart seems to fit more into the Cowboys' defensive scheme.

Pick No. 13 - Miami Dolphins

The draft could fall this way for Miami. It wouldn't be a great situation, but there are potential options to trade down. If Shedeur Sanders falls, the Pittsburgh Steelers could make a call to climb up to draft him. The best player on the board is Tyler Warren, but the Dolphins can't afford him. Warren, however, could also draw interest from other teams looking to move up and take him.

The best option, should the Dolphins stay at 13 is Jahdae Barron who fills a direct need, Malaki Starks who would be the best safety Miami would have on the roster and a couple of DTs in Derrick Harmon, Walter Nolen, and Kenneth Grant.

Miami could also look to take the best offensive guard in this year's draft, Tyler Booker. Booker may be the best option for Miami if this draft falls this way. A day one starter and an anchor for the future on the inside.

