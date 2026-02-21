2 cut candidates the Dolphins should chase to fix the trenches

The Miami Dolphins are less than one month away from entering free agency and adding crucial acquisitions to the roster. Recently, Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley have made official the release of Bradley Chubb and Tyreek Hill from the Dolphins, closing the door on the previous era.

Even though the wide receiver position is essential on an NFL team, the truth is that in free agency, the Dolphins should focus on improving the trenches both in offense and in defense. Considering that this team's weaknesses have been the OL, the release of Chubb has shed more light on adding a new Edge rusher to the roster, because of the little depth they have left.

Here are two players that, if they become free agents, the Miami Dolphins must pursue and sign:

Two likely veteran cuts who could help the Miami Dolphins in 2026

Rashan Gary

In a past article, we talked about how Miami should pursue the signing of Kingsley Enagbare, an EDGE from the Packers.

It seems that Hafley is trying to form his trenches with a former player he coached. The truth is that Gary is a cut candidate for the Packers due to his base salary of $18 million. If the Packers decide to release him, they would free up to $11 million in cap space.

Gary is 28 years old, a good age to sign him at least on a short-term, team-friendly deal. It could possibly be around the $7 million mark. However, it is essential to mention that his level of play has been declining recently after being drafted as a first-round pick in 2019.

His pass-rush win rate has decreased to 11.9%. In his rookie year, it was 17.3%. Nevertheless, there is an undeniable truth: the Dolphins are in desperate need of filling this position. Without Bradley Chubb, Chop Robinson stands out as the only reliable option on the depth chart. Meanwhile, Derrick McLendon and Alex Huntley have yet to prove themselves as starting-caliber players.

Gary knows the scheme Hafley will run; Hafley knows what he could give to the team, considering he is a cheap option. His signing, if cut, makes a lot of sense.

Ezra Cleveland

The most crucial signing the Dolphins should try to make out of these two players. Cleveland is the starting left guard for the Jacksonville Jaguars. It is a little bit more complicated for Miami to sign him, but not impossible.

The Jags are $11 million over the cap space. However, the most they can free from one player is $4 million, and from the same Ezra Cleveland. Just like Rashan Gary, the Dolphins are in desperate need of filling the guard position. By releasing James Daniels, Hafley is left with Jonah Savaiinaea, the worst-rated guard of the 2025 season, per PFF.

At just 27 years old, Cleveland could be signed to a multi-year deal with the Dolphins at a reasonable cost. If Miami ends up with a deal, Hafley could move Savaiinaea to right guard, the position he played in college, and leave Cleveland in his natural position, left guard.

It's possible that a change of scenery could help Jonah elevate his performance this season. With this move, he will return to his natural position, which should set him up for greater success. Given last season's struggles, it's reasonable to expect he can only improve from here.

During the 2025 season, Cleveland allowed 4 sacks and 26 pressures. Signing him would significantly strengthen the trenches, and Quinn Ewers or the starting quarterback would have more time in the pocket to think.