2 Dolphins players who should have their contracts reworked to save cap room

The Miami Dolphins currently sit at $5.4 million over the salary cap without the NFL's annual increase to take into account. Cuts will be made and restructures will be done to create more room.

Some players should get new contracts that would lower their current cap number. Their play on the field warrants an additional season or two. For Miami, Chris Grier needs to find a way to make it work in order to give himself more opportunity to fix the current roster.

In 2024, the Dolphins gave more money to Tyreek Hill and Jalen Waddle. It was a nice gesture but it was money well wasted. They also could have waited to extend Tua Tagovailoa. Allowing him to play through the 5th year option may have changed what they were willing to pay him.

All of that doesn't matter anymore. It's in the past, and it's done. Grier, however, can't do that again. Looking over the current roster of 46 players only two stand out as players that deserve new deals, mainly because the other already got new ones recently.

Jonnu Smith deserves an extension from the Dolphins

Smith has no guaranteed money left on his two-year deal he signed last year but he will still count $4.6 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. Releasing Smith would save more than $4 million but nobody wants that. The front office could do a simple restructure, but Smith should get at least another season with guarantees that drop his 2025 salary down quite a bit. It makes sense for both parties.

Jason Sanders could save Dolphins more than $3 million in cap space

Sanders played well last year and it would be shocking if the Dolphins parted ways with him. Sanders would only carry $1.3 million in dead space, and the Dolphins would save $3.3 million by cutting him. Like Smith, no one wants that to happen. Sanders is under contract until 2026. He will count $4.7 million this year and $4.5 million next year. It might be time to eliminate the 2027 voided portion of the contract and move some money around.

