Miami Dolphins Mike Gesicki could be special under O’Shea
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have not had a tight end focused offense in decades despite their attempts to get one. That could change with the new coaching staff.
Today Josh Rosen hit Mike Gesicki for a deep touchdown in 11 on 11 drills. It is OTA’s and there are no pads and no contact but for the Miami Dolphins, it is a positive sign nonetheless.
For years the Dolphins have tried in vain to get a tight end that could actually open up a defense. They tried Charles Clay in a dual TE/HB role and it didn’t work as well as they had hoped. They signed Anthony Fasano not once but twice and while he was a very good blocker, he was a little better than average in the passing game. Why? Because the Dolphins offensive coaches didn’t know how to use the position.
That could change this year with the addition of Chad O’Shea calling the offense. O’Shea coached the Patriots receivers and tight ends in New England so he knows a thing or two about getting TE’s involved in the gameplan.
The same thing could be said for Adam Gase who had a very good tight end in Denver. Julius Thomas had his best NFL seasons under Gase but floundered in Tampa. While Gase tried to replicate that in Miami in 2017, he couldn’t. In fact, Gase could never get a Dolphins TE into the game plan consistently.
O’Shea’s offense is unknown at this point. Will he try and run a similar offense to the Patriots or will it be a hybrid of sorts. Whatever the system and scheme is, he has to do a better job of getting those edge lineman involved in the passing game. Miami has to have more than just blocking TE’s and some of that depends on the ability of the offensive lineman to do their jobs.
For Gesicki who had an unexpected poor season in 2018, some of that blame rests on Gase. Gase was unable to get any of his TE’s involved in the offense just like his predecessors. Now, the responsibility falls on the coaching of O’Shea.
O’Shea has the knowledge to make Gesicki into a star and if Gesicki can’t improve in year two then we should question his ability at this level. The fact that Gesicki is getting involved in the offense even in OTA’s is a good sign. Last year we were reading how Gase was keeping the 2nd round pick on the line to work on his blocking.
How this all works out in 2019 and beyond is unknown but hopefully, O’Shea has an answer for the Dolphins.