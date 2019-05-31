Miami Dolphins fantasy football hopes and predictions
By Brian Miller
When it comes to fantasy football and the Miami Dolphins, there hasn’t been much to hope for. Will that change in 2019? Maybe, maybe not.
With May ending and the fantasy football hosting sites starting to open their leagues, the question of whether any Miami Dolphins are draft worthy will soon be talked about.
The short answer to that question is no, Miami Dolphins players should not be on your draft board but the longer answer is yes they should. If you think about it, the Dolphins have some talent that could really surprise us this year but individual success may be more prevalent than overall team success this year.
Last year Kenyan Drake was a top four draft pick in most fantasy drafts but those who invested in that pick were not thrilled with his lack of playing time making him a weekly bench player. The same could be said for Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant, and no one should have been drafting Ryan Tannehill.
The Dolphins are not likely going to name starters until the season is about to begin which will put a damper on draft plans because we may not know who the starting QB is or the running back. Frankly, you shouldn’t be looking at Dolphins players until the end of the draft if at all.
Drake remains the most likely player to get drafted in fantasy leagues but his stock has fallen to the mid-rounds as a third starter or bye-week filler and that won’t change this draft season. There is too much competition and uncertainty at the position and how Chad O’Shea will use him and Kalen Ballage.
At QB there is simply too much unknown. Let’s be honest though. No one should be drafting a Dolphins quarterback unless it is a last round flyer playing the “just in case” option.
While Grant and Wilson are intriguing, the only viable option at wide-receiver this year may be Kenny Stills who hasn’t produced regular results to be considered a weekly starter. This year however he may have help with a better quarterback regardless of whether that QB is Josh Rosen or Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Last year we talked about the potential of Mike Gesicki and once again that will be a topic of debate. Tight ends typically don’t go until the mid-rounds at the earliest and some don’t draft a TE until late in the draft. Gesicki is one to watch in pre-season however because he should see more targets in 2019 in O’Shea’s offense.
Nothing is likely to change for the fantasy football season and the options that this year’s Dolphins provide are not very sound options for your fantasy football team. Besides, unless you are in a Miami Dolphins fan league, most of the players can be had as free agents later.