Brian Flores needs to change one singular issue with Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
When it comes to the Miami Dolphins there are a lot of problems that need to be fixed by Brian Flores but one stands out above the others.
For the Miami Dolphins, problems are nothing new. Schematic issues, personnel, discipline, culture, character, physicality, you get the idea. The list for Brian Flores can go on and on. So what is the most glaring problem that needs to be addressed? It’s the one that Flores may not have control over.
Injuries.
Over the past several years and probably more, the Dolphins have been decimated by injuries. Starters have gone down like dominos by a two-year-old. Starting guards, tackles, linebackers, quarterbacks and so on. Every unit is hit yearly with a big injury that takes away a support beam to that side of the ball.
Debates often question whether it is the coaching approach or poor execution by trainers and conditioning coaches. Others wonder if the issues like more with recovery after practices. The universal thought is that the Dolphins are just unlucky. It can be guaranteed that luck has no role in the Dolphins injury misadventures.
So how can Flores fix this issue that plagues the Dolphins each year? Better conditioning will absolutely help and players have told the media that through the off-season workouts, conditioning was a focal point of what Flores wanted to see out of his players.
Then there is the recovery aspect and recognition of injury potential. Flores and his staff need to recognize where potential problems lie. If a player limps off the field, check them out. Don’t simply let them shake it off and return to the field.
The biggest way Flores can directly impact this problem is by coaching his depth players properly. Reps on a practice field are not often easy to get but they have no problems with that in New England’s plug and play style of offense and defense. Depth has been a major concern for the Dolphins and more often than not when a 2nd or 3rd team player steps in they look lost.
Flores has to fix this. He needs to make sure that each player on the 53 man roster is ready to play and capable of playing at or near a starting level. It is easy to say but harder to accomplish. It starts with film work.
Players who put in the film work are often more prepared than those that don’t. They know their roles and responsibilities and they know the same for those around them. They are quicker to execute plays and use proper techniques. Dolphins coaching has lacked in this area, especially under Joe Philbin and Adam Gase.
If the Dolphins want to make injuries less of a concern, then Flores needs to have each player prepped and ready to assume a larger role in the system. How does he beat injuries? He prepares for them.