Pre-training camp Miami Dolphins 2019 predictions
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins won’t start training camp for another month and fans are excited to see what Brian Flores will bring to the team.
As training camp slowly approaches, learning and technique will give way to the Miami Dolphins playing pre-season games and come September the start of the regular season. How will Brian Flores fair in his first season as an NFL head coach is unknown but it is never too early to make predictions.
Things will change once we see how quickly the players pick up the schemes and how well they can execute on the field.
Week one – Baltimore
The Ravens have, in recent years given the Dolphins a lot of trouble and fans shouldn’t expect anything less in week one. However, the Ravens have no clue what to expect from the Dolphins either. With the South Florida head beating down and the unknowns on how to prepare for the game, the Dolphins could surprise out of the gate.
Prediction: Win
Week two – New England
There are quite a few in the mainstream media who believe that the Dolphins could upset the Patriots in Miami. The Dolphins have played well at home and the Patriots do not have a great track record in South Florida. Tom Brady struggles as well. Flores is going to have the players ready for this game and a few wrinkles to throw at his former boss.
Prediction: Win
Week three – @ Dallas
The trip to Dallas may have the Dolphins riding on hopes of a 3-0 start but the Cowboys are a well-rounded team that is looking to take over the NFC East. While Flores knows the Patriots, he doesn’t know the Cowboys and it will be hard to see Miami going on the road and winning.
Prediction: Loss
Week four – Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers enter the 2019 season as the best team to challenge the Chiefs in the AFC West. Many believe that they could go deep into the post-season. Traditionally the Chargers haven’t faired well traveling all the way to Miami but this Chargers team is different.
Prediction: Loss
Week six – Washington
After the bye-week Miami stays at home to face a Redskins team that has a lot of questions heading into the season. Miami will get a look at the player they passed on in the first round of the draft. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Haskins is going to take some lumps this year and the Dolphins should be able to get pressure on him.
Prediction: Win
Week seven – @ Buffalo
The Dolphins get the Bills in Buffalo early enough in the season to avoid the cold dreadful winter that brings snow to Orchard Park. They still have to face a Bills team that should be ready to take over second place in the division this year. The Bills are a tough play in Buffalo in this won’t be different.
Prediction: Loss
Week eight – @ Pittsburgh
The Steelers may not be sitting on the top of the AFC North this year but they still have a lot of firepower on offense and a very good defense. The Dolphins are going to need to play a very physical game on the road.
Prediction: Loss
Week nine – Jets
This will be a very entertaining game if for the lead-up with Adam Gase alone. It will be his first return to the Dolphins after he was fired last season. Gase expects his Jets to be contenders this year but Dolphins fans know all too well that Gase and his expectations mean little. As does his game plan.
Prediction: Win
Week ten – @ Indianapolis
The AFC South should easily belong to the Colts this year who could push for an AFC Championship appearance. Some are predicting the Colts and Chiefs could square off for the rights to the Super Bowl. Regardless the Colts are going to be a good football team.
Prediction: Loss
Week Eleven – Buffalo
I would say that the Dolphins have good luck against the Bills at home but recently that has not been the case. The weather won’t be blistering hot and the Bills should be playing better than they were in the first meeting. Despite the game being at home for the Dolphins, it may be too tough.
Prediction: Loss
Week Twelve – @ Cleveland
The Dolphins will travel to the hometown of my wife and in-laws which will make for an interesting week leading in. It will be interesting to see if the Browns can and will live up to the expectations that are being handed to them after making big off-season moves. While I don’t think they will be as good as many expect, I think they will be better than Miami.
Prediction: Loss
Week Thirteen – Philadelphia
The Eagles are going to push the Cowboys for the division and this game is one of those potential tie-breakers so the Eagles won’t be overlooking Miami, or at least they shouldn’t be.
Prediction: Loss
Week Fourteen – @ New York Jets
MetLife Takeover turns ten this year and the NFL was nice enough to award them back-to-back games at the stadium. This game against the Jets can go either way but given the fact Miami has success in New York, I suspect they find a way again.
Prediction: Win
Week Fifteen – @ New York Giants
The Giants may be the worst team in the NFL this year but they do have a stellar running back in Saquon Barkley. It shouldn’t matter. The Dolphins defense should be playing a lot better and Eli Manning may have been replaced by rookie Daniel Jones by now.
Prediction: Win
Week Sixteen – Cincinnatti
The Bengals are hoping for big changes this year under first-year head coach and former Dolphins OC Zac Taylor. The Bengals are banking on Taylor bringing the same excitement to Cincinnati that the Rams had in Los Angeles. They won’t be.
Prediction: Win
Week seventeen – @ New England
The Patriots don’t rest starters but will already have the division locked down. This game could give them the first seed in the playoffs sending the post-season through Foxboro.
Prediction: Loss
Overall Prediction: 7-9 season.
The Dolphins will start off well but will face reality after Washington. Late in the year the pieces will start coming together and they will finish the season strong.