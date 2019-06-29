Chad O’Shea should bring scoring philosophy to Miami Dolphins
When Brian Flores was hired as the new head coach of the Miami Dolphins, one question was could he land Patriot coaches to his staff?
Chad O’Shea spent years with the Patriots and now he will need to bring at least the same philosophy to the Miami Dolphins offense.
As the new offensive coordinator for the Dolphins, O’Shea will need to develop the players on the roster, he will need to devise schemes that will better use the skill positions, he will need to call plays that succeed, and he will need to instill the discipline on the offensive line that has been absent the last three years.
He needs to bring something else from New England. A killer mentality.
If there is one thing that irritates fans about the Patriots is that they do not quit. Ever. By that we mean they don’t let off the pedal. Up by 21 with four minutes remaining, the Patriots will pass the ball and try to score again. And then again and again and again. It doesn’t matter if they have 50 points on the board or 10.
In Miami, we have consistently watched the Dolphins try and play clock management with leads as small as three points midway through the second half. We have watched this approach give up leads of 20 points, three points, or whatever. The Dolphins haven’t had the mentality to continue to put points up on the board.
That needs to change and O’Shea is going to be responsible for that thinking.
On the other side of the ball, Patrick Graham and Brian Flores will not let up on defense so O’Shea needs to do the same on offense. No more of this 3rd and six or seven running the ball. He needs to attack the weakness of the defense and of course, he needs to recognize that weakness.
The Dolphins are not likely going to light up any scoreboards this year. If they do, it will be because the offensive line is playing very well. It will mean that the running backs are winning their one on one first hit battles and it means that the quarterback situation is improving. It is something however that O’Shea needs to build towards.
O’Shea has to get into his offensive player’s heads. He needs to get them into that thinking model, that one that says no leads are safe. He needs to find a way to get these players into the set that they will run up the score and continue to score until there are zeroes on the clock.
Will he do that? It isn’t clear. We don’t know what kind of coach O’Shea is going to be. We don’t know his philosophy or how much of an influence Bill Belichick had on him. We can hope that part of the game is instilled in O’Shea but we won’t see it until the Dolphins are in a position to show it. Or more specifically for O’Shea to show it.