Miami Dolphins could become a fun team to watch in 2019
We’ve already heard about the Miami Dolphins rebuild ad nauseam, but I don’t think it’s necessarily going to be as bland and painful as originally thought.
I talked about this recently in an article calling for optimism for the Dolphins, and this is a spiritual successor to that idea. I’m an optimist at heart and I was inspired to talk about the reasons why the Dolphins have many reasons to look on the bright side.
But it goes beyond that; the Miami Dolphins–and there will surely be some missteps, as well–will show flashes of becoming a fun team to watch this year.
The franchise is turning over a new leaf, and part of that process will be turning this team into one that can win and, in turn, one that people want to watch. Winning teams are typically ones that are fun to watch.
The ingredients for a fun team are already mostly in place. Hindsight’s 20/20, but much of the talent felt as if it was squandered over the past few years, so a new regime was one of the best things to happen for many of the players already under contract.
There’s no doubting the talent on the team; yeah, they’re mostly young, and some are unproven, but even some of the younger guys have some experience under their belts and will be able to help pave the way for an electric team. I’m sure there will be some great microcosms of a fun-to-watch team this year.
There are many sources that a surge of good football could come from. Maybe it’ll come from some of Ryan Fitzpatrick‘s late-game heroics; he’s had a penchant for that in prior seasons.
At the very least, there will be some truly FitzMagical ( I think I just created a new word) moments at some point during the season. There might also be an eventual downpour on that parade at some point, too. But I’m here to talk about the silver linings, not the doldrums.
Maybe some excitement will come from Josh Rosen‘s making the leap in his second year and parlaying that into a role that unequivocally denounces further competition for the next 10 years or so. Is it a pipe dream? Sure, but shoot for the stars.
It could be the formation of the double-headed monster that is Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage. The former has shown that he at least deserves a chance to be the premiere back in an offense and Kalen Ballege turned some heads last year with some of the big-time plays he broke off in a limited role.
Add in rookies Chandler Cox and Myles Gaskin, who were both dynamic college players, and you have the recipe for something that’s very interesting…
The wide receiver room is jam-packed full of guys I’m excited to watch in the Brian Flores era. A healthy Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant, Kenny Stills, and even DeVante Parker all make me feel refreshed for the possibilities.
This article might seem eerily similar to the other one I wrote about reasons to be optimistic, but after reflecting on the reasons to be encouraged by this team, I realized that not only do I believe that this team is trending upward, but the Miami Dolphins are also building a team that’s conducive to enjoyable football.
It’s early yet and the season–and even training camp– has yet to start, but, if anything, I feel more comfortable with the coaches and their ability to maximize the already-rosterized (did I make up two new words in one article?) players.
I’m not saying that the Miami Dolphins are going to start rattling off Miami Miracle type plays on a regular basis, but the Dolphins have the capability to break off exciting plays with the guys who have already been on the team. And when that’s the case, there’s only one direction to go: up.