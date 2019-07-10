What players you might miss from the Miami Dolphins 2018 team
The Miami Dolphins moved on from quite a few players in the 2019 off-season and some of those players will be missed this season.
The NFL is a tough place and the Miami Dolphins get no passes. Re-building takes time and also takes a toll on fan favorite players or contributors. Whether it is production, scheme fit, or salary, teams purge the rosters in the hope of getting better.
This past off-season, which is finally almost over, was no different for the Dolphins. Tough moves and choices needed to be made and Brian Flores and general manager Chris Grier made the decisions to get younger and free up cap space.
No other player on the Dolphins 2018 roster will be missed more than Cameron Wake. Now with the Tennessee Titans after spending his entire career in Miami, Wake broke hearts when he took to the podium to be introduced as a Titan. It wasn’t his fault. It wasn’t his choice. His decision was simple, retire or play somewhere else. He chose Tennessee.
His production on the field will be missed but Wake remains a fan favorite and not seeing him on Sunday’s will be difficult, but it is afterall a business and Wake’s departure in free agency saved the Dolphins money and will afford younger players opportunities.
Danny Amendola spent one year with the Dolphins and was released for salary cap reasons. He never had the time to establish himself in Miami and the saving’s on his contract were in the $6 million range. Still, Amendola was a leader on the field and off. He was a good locker room presence but was that really worth the contract? No. It would have been interesting to see him reunite with Chad O’Shea but his absence will free up playing time for guys like Jakeem Grant and leave a roster spot open for Preston Williams, potentially.
Ja’Wuan James may be the biggest on-field miss for the Dolphins. James was really solid on the right side of the line despite some injury hiccups. His contract, which made him the highest RT in the league, was too much for the Dolphins but even before that the Dolphins didn’t seem to have him as a big priority.
James’ absence now will mean Miami has to find a replacement and that may not be an easy task. Three players will compete in camp for the job.
Frank Gore‘s move to Buffalo stings, especially for the University of Miami fans who loved seeing him return home. It always sucks to see a favorite player leave but leaving for a division rival leaves that stinger in place. It is ironic that in only one season Dolphins fans fell in love with Gore and his leadership. His production on the field matched what was expected. Gore however is well above the youth movement so it was not overly surprising. It simply won’t be much fun watching him on the Bills roster.
Sadly that really is the end of players that will be missed. Andre Branch is gone but will anyone notice? His play after his big contract extension slipped considerably. Senorise Perry was fun to watch but rarely was given the opportunity. The same can be said for Brandeon Bolden who spent one year with the Dolphins and went back to New England.
Of course there is everyone’s favorite whipping boy, Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill was traded to the Titans and fans were not upset. His time had run its course after too many years of not seeing positive strides. Dolphins fans, many of whom love to comment on our articles may in fact miss him the most until they find someone else to throw their jabs at.
Looking over the list, however, will any of them really be missed? Wake will for certain but beyond him, nothing is certain.