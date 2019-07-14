Miami Dolphins QB battle: Josh Rosen vs. Ryan Fitzpatrick
By Brian Miller
For the first time in probably a decade or more, the Miami Dolphins will enter training camp with a bona fide competition at quarterback.
Over the years there have been questionable camp battles at QB for the Miami Dolphins. By questionable we mean not really a competition. Even in 2012, everyone knew that Ryan Tannehill was going to be the starter over Matt Moore.
That will not be the case this year. Fans are not sure who will surface as the starter when the season begins. Many in the Florida media have said that Ryan Fitzpatrick looks to be the best quarterback of the unit but even they tend to say that the division between him and Josh Rosen isn’t that far apart. Let the camp battle begin.
For the Dolphins, Josh Rosen could be the answer to the long-term future and potentially end one of the longest droughts in team history. A starting quarterback who brings more than just the title of being a QB. Rosen could become the leader of the offense and more. He has to win the job first.
Ryan Fitzpatrick wasn’t brought in to be a back-up and when the Dolphins made the free agency signing, Josh Rosen was likely not a realistic thought in anyone’s head. Fitzpatrick, however, is a bridge to the future. That means at best he is a “now” quarterback and nothing more.
Whether that QB is Rosen or a draft prospect in 2020 or 2021 remains uncertain. What the Dolphins need to find out, however, is whether or not Rosen is who they hope he will be. That brings us to the question of the competition in training camp.
Brian Flores and Chad O’Shea want to win. There is no “tanking” Dolphins philosophy in 2019. That being said, Fitzpatrick can’t be just better than Rosen. He needs to be a lot better. If all things are close to being equal, Rosen should get the nod if for no other reason so the Dolphins can evaluate their future plans with him or possibly without him.
Unlike in years past, even last year, there is no watching the QB to see if a knee will hold up or if a deep pass can be completed, this year there is a competition and that should make both QBs and the offense better.
As for the other QB, Jake Ruddock, he will be battling himself for the 3rd QB job if the Dolphins decide to carry three QB’s into the 2019 season.