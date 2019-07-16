Miami Dolphins offensive line competition will be tested in camp
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have not fielded a great offensive line in a long time and the last few years have been dreadful. This year they hope that changes.
The Miami Dolphins will enter training camp with a lot of uncertainty along the offensive line, especially at the guard positions and the right side of center.
Miami is hoping that offensive line coach Pat Flaherty can turn the Dolphins offensive line unit into a positive. With 20 years of coaching experience, Flaherty has coached some very good offensive units but can he make something out of this group? That is what fans want to know and something we need to watch in training camp.
The left side of the line, the far left at least is locked down by Laremy Tunsil. The problem is after Tunsil, there are questions from left guard to right tackle that need to be addressed, answered, and then proven on the field.
Center is not up for a challenge as Daniel Kilgore will try and lock the position down after missing most of last season with an injury. The trade for Kilgore didn’t work out last year and the release of Mike Pouncey, who made the Pro Bowl last year with the Chargers, drove that bad luck home.
Miami is hoping that two rookies can make up ground quickly. Isaiah Prince was drafted in round six and while he has some maturing to do, he comes from a big school, Ohio State, and could push for playing time. Ideally, he can make his way into the line-up by season’s end. The other rookie, 2nd round pick Michael Dieter is expected to challenge for a starting job from day one. The Dolphins should hope that is the case because Dieter would solve one of their guard issues.
At right tackle, Zach Sterup will try to win the job and will face some competition from Jordan Mills and Jesse Davis. Davis could also take over the right guard position as well with Dieter playing on the left side.
Davis has played both guard and tackle during his time with the Dolphins and should see time at tackle to start camp. Another guard prospect is veteran Chris Reed. Reed hasn’t had a stellar career but he has had some good moments and played his best when coached by Flaherty.
The offensive line situation pretty much starts and ends with those mentioned above. It isn’t an impressive list but how well or how poorly they perform will go a long way in being able to evaluate the running backs and the quarterbacks. If they can’t get this group together, it is going to be a long season for the Dolphins.