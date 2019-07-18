Miami Dolphins pre-camp 53 man roster prediction at tight-end
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins tight end position may be the most difficult position to predict when it comes to the 2019 final cuts and the 53 man roster.
For starters, we don’t know how many tight-ends the Miami Dolphins will carry into the season. There is a lot of talent and potential talent on the roster.
Entering camp the Miami Dolphins will carry six tight ends but chances are only four will make it to the final 53 man roster. It may sound easy to predict but it is far from it.
Mike Gesicki, Dwayne Allen, Nick O’Leary, Durham Smythe, Clive Walford, and Chris Myarick make up the six tight ends that will compete in camp. If four are kept there will be competition between Smythe, O’Leary, and Walford for the 4th spot.
O’Leary signed a one-year non-guaranteed extension last season but in no way does that give him an advantage heading into camp. What does is the fact that last year he was productive for the Dolphins on an otherwise anemic offense.
Miami’s struggles to find a way to use tight ends properly has been a problem for several years now. Last year, Adam Gase had no idea how to get his tight ends involved in the offense, especially his second-round rookie, Mike Gesicki. That has to change.
Offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea comes from the Patriots who know how to use the tight ends so can he coach up the position and get them involved where other previous coaches could not? That will be the challenge he faces.
While there are no guarantees at any position, we can assume that Gesicki and Allen are both guaranteed roster spots. Allen is a strong veteran who is polished and a very physical blocker. Gesicki was underutilized in that passing game last year, almost non-existent. That is on Adam Gase. Now we can find out if Gesicki has the tools to be a top NFL tight end.
Beyond those two it gets tough to call. Smythe has shown growth through last season but he is primarily a blocking tight end which could bode well for his retention in 2019. He could learn a lot from Allen and that could bolster the desire of the coaches to keep him.
Clive Walford has four years of NFL experience but that doesn’t mean he will be guaranteed a roster spot. That will come down to a camp competition between him and O’Leary. It should be a good battle.
Prediction: Mike Gesicki, Dwayne Allen, Durham Smythe, Clive Walford