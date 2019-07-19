Miami Dolphins pre-camp: Who makes it to the final 53 at corner?
By Brian Miller
There may not be a more fun position to watch in training camp this year than the cornerback group where the Miami Dolphins will look for starters.
The Miami Dolphins will have a lot of competition throughout camp at the cornerback position as they try and find a corner who can play the opposite side of Xavien Howard. Howard is by far the most guaranteed player to make the roster after his big contract extension this off-season.
Aside from Howard, it is a bit convoluted but Miami has some good talent to compete. For the purposes of our predictions, we are going to slot Minkah Fitzpatrick into the corner slot role which means his roster spot will fit in with the other cornerbacks. And yes, he is guaranteed to make the roster.
Brian Flores is used to employing a six defensive back system while with New England and we can assume that in Miami we will see similar schemes throughout the season. If the Dolphins do run this type of defense they will need to have four corners that they can rely upon in addition to the two safeties. This means that cornerback could see a lot more roster spots taken.
Last year the Dolphins kept six cornerbacks with Fitzpatrick listed as a safety. I suspect this year will be a bit more heavy on the secondary edge coverage.
Entering camp, the Dolphins will have 11 cornerbacks on the roster. Bobby McCain, Cornell Armstrong, Jalen Davis, Torry McTyer, and Cordrea Tankersley, return from last season along with Fitzpatrick and Howard. Four other players either have one year of experience or are rookies.
Then there is Eric Rowe. Flores is familiar with Rowe from their time with the Patriots and the Dolphins would love nothing more than to see Rowe take over the outside opposite of Howard. That being said, Rowe didn’t look very good during the off-season sessions. With pads on, maybe things will play out differently. The Dolphins need it to be.
The biggest challenge on the outside will be between Rowe and McTyer who played well at times last season in his first full-time work. Cordrea Tankersley will also fit into that equation but needs to pick up his game after a down 2018.
Predictions: Xavien Howard, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Bobby McCain, Jalen Davis, Torry McTyer, Eric Rowe, and Cordrea Tankersley.
Cuts: Cornell Armstrong, Nik Needham, Jamar Summers, Jomal Wiltz, and Chris Lammons