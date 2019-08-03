Could the Miami Dolphins make a trade with Kenyan Drake?
By Brian Miller
Entering the off-season many wondered what the Miami Dolphins plan at running back would be and Kenyan Drake has his name mentioned often.
At points leading up to the off-season, Miami Dolphins fans wondered about the future of Kenyan Drake. Would the team trade him and hand the reigns to Kalen Ballage or was all that just talk?
Most of that chatter was a result of Drake being on the sideline more after Frank Gore was injured last year. Adam Gase chose to run Ballage more often. Had Gase stayed, maybe things would have been different but he didn’t, and Drake stayed. Not that he was ever really going to be moved.
Now, almost two weeks into training camp, the Dolphins seem to be leaning towards Ballage. Does that put Drake’s future in question? Yes and no. After the 2019 season Drake’s future will be in doubt but there is something else going on in Miami that could accelerate any departure by Drake. There are some good running backs on the roster.
Head coach Brian Flores is liking what he is seeing from the RB unit. He has had nothing bad to say about Ballage and nothing bad to say about Drake. Drake is doing his job and there is no annimosity by not being the early starter.
When asked about the running styles of Ballage and Drake, Flores mentioned other backs as well and that leads to the question of Drake’s future.
"I think they’re both explosive backs. I think they both do a good job in the pass game. I think we’ve got a couple of good backs, but we’ve also got some good young guys who are coming along as well. Kenneth Farrow, Myles Gaskin, (Patrick) Laird, I mean all of these guys are doing a really good job. We’ve got a group of backs – Mark Walton, I don’t want to forget about him. He’s done a good job as well. I like that position. I like that group. It’s a good competition, and I think they’re all improving every day and getting better.” – Miami Dolphins communication portal"
The Dolphins do indeed have a deep unit at running back and they can’t keep them all. The team will try and keep one or maybe two on the practice squad but they may not clear waivers during final cuts. Myles Gaskin is a rookie drafted in the mid-rounds of last Aprils’ draft. He has a high ceiling. Patrick Laird is really starting to show a lot in camp and if Mark Walton can shrug the off-field problems away, he could be a huge addtion to the team.
Miami simply doesn’t have enough roster spots.
The natural question is could the Dolphins get anything for Drake. Probably something but it wouldn’t be much. Drake is in the final year of his rookie contract and will leave in free agency next year as the Dolphins are not likely going to spend the money to keep him. His value may not be high next year but it could still be high enough that the Dolphins go with someone younger and cheaper.
Like the off-season speculation, this is nothing more than thinking out loud. Drake is a good football player and is a hard runner but if all things between him and the younger guys eventually prove to be equal, Miami might start taking a look at their options.
Earlier today we looked at why Kalen Ballage has taken control of his career this off-season, and maybe in the process, a big maybe, he may end up signaling an end to Drake in Miami.