Miami Dolphins new “no-name” defensive front will get to the QB
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins fans are wondering, along with the media, where exactly the pass rush is going to come from. One Dolphin player says everywhere.
This will be one of, if not the biggest, change to the Miami Dolphins defense this year and maybe the biggest change to the entire team. Pass rush specialists are not on the Miami Dolphins roster. Rest assured, they will get to the quarterback.
At least that is what Akeem Spence believes. Spence spoke with members of the media following practice on Friday and said that this team will get to the quarterback.
"“It’s going to come from everywhere. It might come from upfront one play. We might have the blitz one play. It’s going to come from all over. We’re going to do it as a defensive group and a nucleus and go out and execute. Trust me, we’re going to get after the passer.” – Akeem Spence via Miami Dolphins released transcripts."
The Dolphins are basically a bunch of no-names up front now that Cameron Wake, Andre Branch, and Robert Quinn are all gone. Miami lacks the power off the edge and are hoping that when they do need the traditional edge rush, former first-round pick Charles Harris will handle it.
Reality for the Miami Dolphins is that this year may not be a great one up front defensively as these players learn new responsibilities and assignements. There is a larger focus on stopping the run for starters. Brian Flores coached probably the best defensive performance in last year’s Super Bowl against one of the best offenses in the NFL. Now he is bringing that same system to Miami.
While Dolphins fans may know who the players are along the defensive front seven, outside of Miami, those names are not that well-known. Davon Godchaux, Vincent Taylor, Akeem Spence, Joey Mbu, Jamiyus Pittman, Cory Thomas, Adolphus Washington, Christian Wilkins, and Durval Queiroz Neto make up the defensive tackle unit in camp. While many will not make the roster, the names will not elicit much reaction from other NFL fans. Nor should they. No one has really proven anything in the league just yet.
Consider that Spence is entering his seventh season in the NFL which makes him the old-man of the defensive tackles. The next experienced veteran is Washington with three seasons. Godchaux and Taylor both have two years and the rest are below that.
This isn’t a surprise as the Dolphins have made an effort to get younger everywhere on the roster. At linebacker, there will be questions as well. Andrew Van Ginkel is expected to grow into the role as a blitzing linebacker who will line up all up and down the line of scrimmage. Jerome Baker has emerged as a star in the making. An anchor and leader of the defense. He has all of one year experience.
Still, no one seems worried. In fact, the defensive front could surprise. Without a Ndamukong Suh or Cameron Wake in the mix, these players are fighting for playing time. They are leaning on each other to get better. That wasn’t always the case. Wake was a leader but more by example. He was quiet. Suh was never a leader and never tried to be.
While it may not happen this year, the Dolphins have a young nucleus of players that should grow together into something far better than what is expected this season. It is a start and it will take time but with Christian Wilkins, the team’s first round draft pick last April, and the emerging Godchaux and Taylor, the Dolphins rotation may turn heads.
With the youth of the front and the looks that Flores is expected to give offenses, this team just might find that way to get to the QB.