Pro Football HOF votes to add more in ’20 but don’t expect any Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Pro Football Hall of Fame will increase the number of allowed elected members for the NFL’s 100th celebration next year but Miami Dolphins won’t be in it.
When the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame members are announced prior to the 2019 Super Bowl, do not expect to hear the names of any Miami Dolphins players announced. They simply don’t want to admit they are or were wrong.
According to the HOF, they will allow for a total of 20 new additions to the class of 2020 and frankly, they are getting it wrong. Five currently eligible players will be inducted along with 10 senior members, two coaches, and three contributors.
Dolphins fans will be banging the table to hear Zach Thomas’ name called the day before Super Bowl LIV but there is a question of whether or not he will hear his name. He should hear it. He deserves to hear it. He probably won’t hear it. For whatever reason, the NFL doesn’t really care too much about achievements that don’t come with playoff or Super Bowl success. Except of course Brian Urlacher.
Personally, the addition of three contributors is a bit ridiculous. It seems more of a way to get more “personalities” into the Hall. Maybe they should postpone those “contributors” and add three more currently eligible players instead.
Naturally, we start to wonder who of the Miami Dolphins belongs in the Hall of Fame and with 10 senior members joining next year, the top name is Bob Kuechenberg. Kooch had a phenomenal career and frankly a better career than some who are already enshrined. Kooch never kissed the rears of the voting media and instead, rubbed them all the wrong way. Even with 10 new additions, it’s likely he won’t be one of them. They didn’t care for him then and they won’t now that he has passed away. It is a biased personal agenda because he should be there.
Richmond Webb should also be in the HOF but don’t expect to hear his name either. The rules of this new agreed-upon one-time amendment require players to be retired for 25 years before they are eligible for the senior admission. That too is a joke as there are many worthy players who should be in the Hall that won’t because they have a long way to go before they reach that 25-year platform.
While Thomas has the best chance to make it, he has yet to crack the top 15 which means his chances next year will remain slim. Why? Ask the voters who tend not to talk about it. If I were a betting man, I would bet on seeing a Steelers, Cowboys, and Patriots going into the Hall next year and that is a shame.