What to make of Miami Dolphins using Kalen Ballage over Kenyan Drake

Highest percentage, uncatchable passes on targets in 1-20-yard range in 2018:



1. Josh Rosen 27.9%

2. Lamar Jackson 25.6

3. Mitchell Trubisky 24.2

4. Josh Allen 23.8

5. Jameis Winston 22.2

6. Blake Bortles 20.3

6. Ben Roethlisberger 20.3

8. Sam Darnold 20.0

9. Marcus Mariota 19.9