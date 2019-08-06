What to make of Miami Dolphins using Kalen Ballage over Kenyan Drake
Training camp means a lot of things to players and pundits. There are many things going on with Miami Dolphins players moving around.
For example, the Miami Dolphins are using Kalen Ballage over Kenyan Drake. Is this something that we should be thinking about? And then why? What should we make of it.
While it tends to be boring not having many’s favorite sport and past time I have held an interest in tying to figure out what some players might be doing and even how they might be doing it.
A lot of media types are painting Drake into a limited role like just a third down back. But there is something they all may be missing: Drake stated awhile back he is studying James White of the Pats which means he will be a primary pass catching back. I also doubt on short yardage third downs that Drake would be getting the call when Ballage would be the primary runner (and bigger) and a fullback is now also being implemented.
A quick look at White’s stats last season shows he had nearly the same amount of receptions as carries and his average yards running are on par with Drake. Ballage would need to get up to speed getting more carries whereas Drake has been there done that. Also looking at Sony Michel’s stats he had almost three times the attempts as White and just over a handful of receptions.
You can’t expect stats to duplicate themselves from one season to the next but that just might be the ratio that is the target moving forward.
Earlier in camp the use of Chandler Cox and even Christian Wilkins got my interest and even makes me forget about tanking as I always like when the big guys get involved. They even showed some three back looks and sometimes ran the I-formation which should mean a return to power running.
This gives me some hope there will be some exciting play running the ball because frankly I have lost any anticipation with the passing game. My reasoning is the shoddy O-line play that has surfaced lately in camp. I had expected a carryover from last season where Pro Football Focus had rated the line last in the league in pass protection and that was with RT James. Right now we don’t even know who will be playing RT this coming Miami Dolphins football season.
More from Dolphins News
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
- The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
Speaking of the other side of offense in the passing game Josh Rosen has fared better in camp lately and that also offers some hope although just a small spark right now. In all honesty I wouldn’t mind a return of the 2007 season and an almost sure shot at drafting one of if not the top QB coming out in the draft.
I will attempt to put on a Nostradamus hat and foretell how the passing game will unfold. Ryan Fitzpatrick will chuck it and duck it. Josh Rosen will be a sitting duck behind the line. Although word is he has shown some greater movement from the pocket in camp but he is also said to hold onto the ball too long which.. you guessed it would make him move from the pocket. So-sitting duck when this is real live game play.
Looking at past comments (I do catch up on them sometimes) someone was razing my source that relayed to me Rosen being inaccurate which I formulated into what should be a short quick passing game due to a poor O-line. And bad news-or good actually for the next draft standings, have a look at the below stats of his from last season.
Highest percentage, uncatchable passes on targets in 1-20-yard range in 2018:
There is Josh Rosen at the top of the list with 27.9% percentile in the area that should be mostly used. He was said to be checking down a lot in camp which is most likely planed out to get him ready for getting out short quick passes.
Getting back to Drake and running or more fittingly catching passes. I expected to hear he was doing this more in camp but that hasn’t been the case. It could be this is done in practices that are not open to the public. Coaches like to keep everyone guessing on some things and my guess is that’s what we have with the RB situation. Another better example is Minkah Fitzpatrick, does anyone really think he is now a backup second stringer after he showed up last season?
Just in case all my speculation comes true go ahead and draft Kalen Ballage this fantasy football season it would be a steal.