Miami Dolphins ready for pre-season game two against the Buccaneeers
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will be back on the field tonight for another meaningless yet important pre-season game in Tampa Bay.
To say that the Miami Dolphins are playing a meaningless game tonight is really not true. For the players trying to make the right impression on Brian Flores and his coaching staff, every play, every snap, every tackle will make a difference.
As the Dolphins continue to trudge along towards the start of the season and thus the final roster cuts after week four of the pre-season schedule, several roster spots are up for grabs and tonight could help separate some. Here is what to watch tonight.
Preston Williams
Forget who the quarterback is. Preston Williams has been electric all through camp and last week against the Falcons but it was one game. Tonight we will see if he can replicate that success. If he can, we need to start believing that this kid is the real deal. He will likely see reps with the first-team unit but how many snaps will be the question.
If Preston can put together another solid performance, he will make a case to start next week for the week three dress rehearsal game. Fans are getting hyped over Williams and he has said that makes him want to play harder. We will see tonight if he can keep that train moving forward.
Josh Rosen or Ryan Fitzpatrick
The divide between the two is not very wide. Both QB’s are making good decisions but Fitzpatrick remains the starter and in the lead of the competition but each practice sees Rosen getting better and closing that gap.
Tonight it is unclear who will start or if Fitzpatrick will play two series and take to the sideline. Regardless each QB has to do something on the field and make plays. Making it harder is the lackluster play of the offensive line who will again be under the microscope.
Kenyan Drake is out and may or may not be ready for the start of the season. This is the opportunity that Ballage needs to take advantage of. Already running with the first-team unit through camp, Drake got the early nod last week. Now Ballage will get the nod.
How long Ballage is in the game will be interesting because behind him there are some solid runners who are in the middle of competition themselves. Myles Gaskin and Mark Walton are not making it easy. Both have shown a lot in a short period of time and should see plenty of playing time tonight.
Replaced as the starter by Nate Orchard, Harris appears to be heading towards yet another disappointing season. In fact, if it were not for the lack of depth at the position, you would have to wonder if Harris would make the roster at all.
Tonight he needs to show consistency and get pressure on the QB. He needs to show that he can set the edge and improve in almost every aspect of his game. He has been stuck in his own head since arriving in the NFL.
Fitzpatrick will not see a lot of playing time but it will be more interesting to see where he lines up. Earlier this week there was a small Twitter disagreement when Omar Kelly said that he was playing poorly while Fitzpatrick’s mother took exception and pointed out the fact that he is playing multiple positions and not the one he is best at.
Fitzpatrick is being a good football player and doing what the coaches ask of him. It is still unclear what exactly his role will be as he has lined up at safety, slot corner, and linebacker.
Nic Needham
Needham had a horrible outing last week and if he wants to make the roster he needs to step up and make positive impact plays. He had a PI, missed tackles, and looked way out of place. It was his first game so we will see if the nerves have settled down.
Offensive line
The Dolphins offensive line was not very good last week, was not very good sans one practice day against the Buccaneers. It is imperative that they figure it out soon because the season is right around the corner. Laremy Tunsil would be a surprise on the line tonight but he may get in a series before being pulled.
Jordan Mills was horrible last week so keeping an eye on how he does this week will be interesting as will the personnel groupings and where they line up.