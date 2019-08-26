Former Miami Dolphins trade positions with the Chiefs
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins or rather former Miami Dolphins continue to make headlines this week as the Chiefs now get into the mix for former players.
The back-up quarterback to Patrick Mahommes in Kansas City was former Miami Dolphins quarterback Chad Henne. Yes, Henne is still in the league but he will be out for some time with a fractured ankle.
With Henne now sidelined the Chiefs have turned to the former Dolphins roster for help. It was announced today that the Chiefs will sign former Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore to back up last years MVP.
Moore was out of football the last two years after spending seven seasons with the Dolphins including one with Henne. In his seven seasons with Miami he started 17 of 27 games and had a win/loss record of 8-9. Moore was a leader on the team in 2011 but the Dolphins handed the franchise over to then rookie Ryan Tannehill in 2012.
Moore would play throughout those seven years filling in for injured starters. He threw for almost 4300 yards and posted 29 touchdowns and 19 interecptions. The Chiefs should hope they won’t need to rely on him in 2019.
One thing can be said about Moore, he was a good locker room leader and was liked by his teammates. Some of which thought he should be the starter. It appeared as though Moore wouldn’t play football again so this is a bit of a surprise.
Moore turned down offers the last two seasons so maybe he believes the Chiefs have a shot at the Super Bowl this year, something that he would like to wrap his career with. Even if it is as a back-up.
As for Henne it is unclear how long he will miss or if he will return. The fact that he is still in the league is a bit of a surprise to many Dolphins fans. Henne was a second round draft pick of Bill Parcells in 2008 as part of a team rebuild.