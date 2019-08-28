Maybe the Miami Dolphins should pass on Jadeveon Clowney
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are reportedly close and consider themselves a frontrunner for the services of DE Jadeveon Clowney but maybe that isn’t good.
There has been a lot of hype surrounding the addition of Jadeveon Clowney by the Miami Dolphins. He is considered an elite talent on the edge and is better than any edge rusher and linebacker that the Dolphins have on the roster today. Is he worth the addition though?
Miami is rumored to be considering a trade that might involve Kenny Stills. It might involve Kenyan Drake. Maybe a draft pick or two or maybe even Laremy Tunsil if you believe Twitter chatter. It will also require a lot of money. Money in the form of a new contract.
This year, Clowney would have to play on the franchise tag which makes him a one year wonder should he decide that he doesn’t like what the Dolphins are throwing his way. He can’t sign an extension because the NFL timeline for doing so has passed.
At 26 years of age, Clowney is still young but where he will be in say five years? This isn’t a Dolphins team built to win now and Clowney reportedly wants to play for a contender. That isn’t the Miami Dolphins and the promise or hopes of a competitive team in three to five years make Clowney three to five years older. An edge rusher who is hitting the 30-year-old mark.
If we believe that this turnaround will take three years to build then we have to assume that it would take another two to three years to be legit contenders for a deep playoff push. So reality would suggest Miami makes the playoffs in years four and five and then in years six and seven are pushing for the championship.
At that point, Clowney isn’t around. So we ask the question, is he a viable option for a team that is trying to get younger and reshape the roster? While the thought of Clowney is exciting he alone will not be enough to make this team into something more than a rebuilding franchise with hopes of turning a franchise into something sustainable.
There are a lot of reasons to make this trade. For starters, he will help the other players get better and concentrate more on their assignments than say, Charles Harris who might whiff. He fills a hole for the next several years eliminating the need to spend draft picks on edge rushers.
For every positive, there is likely a negative but the ultimate question is will he help this team win in another four years when they hopefully will start winning? Not sure he will be around to outlast the rebuild honestly.