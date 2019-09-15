NFL Week two predictions include a big upset in Miami, not really
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are looking at a really good start towards the first pick in the NFL Draft and the Patriots can take the day off. The rest of the NFL plays today.
Last week we predicted the opening weekend of football and got a total of 14 right from Thursday through Monday night. Now with week two about to go into the books, it’s time to predict this week’s games.
On Thursday we predicted a win by the Carolina Panthers, o.k. so I didn’t actually write an article stating that I was taking them, but I’m an honest guy and who the hell would pick the Buccaneers? Not me, so I enter this weekend already one down.
Cardinals at Ravens: The Ravens put up 59 on Miami last week and the Cardinals are not that good either. Probably another 40 point day for the men in purple.
Winner: Ravens
Chargers vs. Lions: The Chargers are supposed to be a legit challenger to the AFC West but if they are they need to play better than they did last week. The Chiefs look dominant. Again.
Winner: Chargers
Colts vs Titans: The Titans destroyed the media darling Cleveland Browns last week and made a statement that they were not going to simply roll over this year. The Colts, well, they have some work to do without Andrew Luck but looked good enough last week.
Winner: Titans
49’ers vs. Bengals
The Bengals put the Seahawks on the ropes last week and almost surprised everyone with a big opening weekend win. This week they face a team looking to find out who they are.
Winner: Bengals
Jaguars vs. Texans: The Texans lost a heartbreaker to the Saints after leading most of the game. They even had the late game touchdown for the win but left Drew Brees way too much time. They won’t worry about that this week.
Winner: Texans
Vikings vs. Packers: This could be a great game or it could simply be another stinker by Aaron Rodgers. I’m leaning towards the latter but…well maybe not.
Winner: Packers
Cowboys vs. Redskins: There was a time when this game was a national rivalry. Now it’s just a divisional rivalry. It might be for fun to watch Jerry Jones and Daniel Snyder fight in a ring.
Winner: Cowboys
More from Phin Phanatic
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
- The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
Seahawks vs. Steelers: The Steelers looked so bad last week against the Patriots it makes you wonder if the Browns could lose out and win the division. Nah, the Steelers will rebound.
Winner: Steelers
Bills vs. Giants: The Giants are going to give the Dolphins a run for the top of the draft in 2020 but they have a QB and eventually they will turn the franchise over to Daniel Jones this year. Maybe by the 4th quarter today.
Winner: Bills
Patriots Vs. Dolphins: I would love to say Miami is going to win this but this is going to be ugly, maybe worse than last week. At least in the first half.
Winner: Patriots
Chiefs vs. Raiders: The Raiders are 1-0 after knocking off the Broncos last week. That is all.
Winner: Chiefs
Bears vs. Broncos: Bears need to get a lot more out of Mitch Trubiskey but the Broncos are overrated.
Winner: Bears
Eagles vs. Falcons: Sorry ATL but you gonna have to wait another week.
Winner: Eagles
Browns vs. Jets: What an early-season Monday Night match-up. A great game between two teams who really are nothing more than media inflated hype. Sam Darnold is out for the game so Adam Gase has his week 2 excuse in his pocket already.
Winner: Browns