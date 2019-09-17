In total five draft picks change hands in latest Miami Dolphins trade
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers finalized the trade of Minkah Fitzpatrick this morning, five total picks changed hands between clubs.
The Miami Dolphins will receive a 2020 first-round draft pick from the Steelers. They will also receive a 5th round draft pick and a 2021 sixth-round draft pick. The Steelers will receive Minkah Fitzpatrick, a 4th round pick in 2020, and a 7th round pick in 2021.
Many expect the 2021 picks to be late in the round from Pittsburgh but in 2020, that first-round pick could become a top 10 draft pick given the current state of the Steelers quarterback situation. Many Steeler fans were wondering why the team would part with such a high pick given the fact that they lost Ben Roethlisberger for the season.
The Steelers are counting on Mason Rudolph to finish the season for the Steelers.
For the Dolphins, it is another headache removed from the team. Fitzpatrick wanted a trade out of Miami. He did not see eye-to-eye and reports indicated he was not buying into the system that Brian Flores wanted to install. Drafted 11th overall only a year ago, Fitzpatrick was heralded for his ability to play multiple positions.
While he was able to play multiple spots, Fitzpatrick did not want to play more than one. He wanted to be a slot corner where he excelled or at worst a safety. The Dolphins wanted to use him all over the field defensively. During training camp, the use of Fitzpatrick prompted the player’s mother to make public comments about how bad her son was being used.
Now Fitzpatrick is gone and he could be the final players moved out this year. It is possible that Kenyan Drake and Reshad Jones could be moved prior to the trade deadline but of the two Drake seems most likely. It was reported last week that Drake too wanted a trade but he spoke with the team about that and they told him he was not being shopped. That could change in the near future.
Fans have not been thrilled with the parting of certain players, Laremy Tunsil has caused the most anxiety but this trade of Fitzpatrick has not been met well on social media. Flores has made it clear that he wants players that put the team first and clearly Fitzpatrick was not that type of guy.