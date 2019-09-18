Media continue to call for NFL to do something about Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have become more than a laughing-stock in the NFL, now, they are the team that mainstream media believes needs to be dealt with.
For the Miami Dolphins there is no “tanking” agenda. They are a bad football team composed of a lot of youth but they will try to win, or at least give the impression of such. Yet for all the things that the Dolphins are doing, it is those in the mainstream, the ESPN guys, the NFL.com guys, and the Chris Mortensen’s of the world who think the NFL should be doing something.
See they believe that what the Miami Dolphins is hurting the game and the brand. The Dolphins are deliberately throwing games and the season in order to get the first pick in the NFL Draft next year. They are so desperate to get that pick that they are trading the best players on their roster to insure there is no talent to win a single game.
Mortensen said on Twitter that the NFL needs to protect its shield. Jason Cole, one of our networks top executives called the moves that Miami is making unhealthy.
Cole has at least a little bit of a point but at the same time, 6-8 and 7-9 have all been unhealthy to the team, the players, and the organization. Something needed to be done. Moving on from Minkah Fitzpatrick sucked but Fitzpatrick didn’t want to be here. After Chris Grier, Brian Flores, and even owner Stephen Ross tried to talk him back into the fold, Fitzpatrick said no. Now he is with the Steelers.
Laremy Tunsil is still unsettling but even he told media that he would have made the trade for himself if a team offered what Miami received. Maybe the league should be concerned about a team like Houston who has no general manager and trading draft picks like they are water.
The NFL has more things to worry about than whether or not the Dolphins are deliberately allowing teams to score more than 40 points against them. They should be investigating why Antionio Brown was able to pitch a tantrum and get released from Oakland so he could, literally within hours, sign with New England.
They should be looking at why Tyreek Hill could break his kids arm and not serve so much as a light suspension. They should be looking into the rape allegations of Brown. They should be looking at why players who fail PED drug tests are still allowed to play in the post-season. They should be looking into why a team who doesn’t get that shiny new facility can simply pack up and leave for a better opportunity? Rams, Raiders, Chargers, anyone?
The Cleveland Browns were so bad that for so many years that no one questioned why they almost went to full seasons without a single victory. No one questioned whether they were tanking for Mayfield. Yet the Dolphins who gutted extremely bad contracts and players that did not come close to being what this new staff wanted on their team is suddenly not playing by the rules.
There is nothing to see here and while I agree with Coles that too much of this could hurt the team and the players, I would guess that will happen down the road if Miami is doing the same thing two or three years from now.
This team wasn’t built to win and did not have the talent on the roster to do anything more than win six or seven games which has been the “rinse and repeat” mantra for almost two decades. Something needed to change and maybe in the end these changes have no effect whatsoever on the Dolphins becoming better or competitive but everything they tried in the past didn’t work either.
If a player or two don’t want to be here, then leave. Trade them. Get something for nothing and move on. Find players that want to be here and want to build and grow with the organization. If this turns into 10-6 seasons, no one is going to be complaining about how they got here.