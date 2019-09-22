Fansided
Phin Phanatic

NFL week 3 games to watch with draft implications for Miami Dolphins fans

By Brian Miller

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 25: Christian Wilkins of Clemson reacts after being chosen #13 overall by the Miami Dolphins during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 25: Christian Wilkins of Clemson reacts after being chosen #13 overall by the Miami Dolphins during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) /
With the start of week three on Thursday night, Miami Dolphins fans need to know who they should be rooting for as the weekend concludes.

After today’s games and the Monday night week three finale, there will be 13 games remaining in the 2019 season and Miami Dolphins fans can start to get excited again about what the future may hold.

As of today, the Dolphins would not hold the first pick in the NFL Draft next April but that could change. There are 15 games remaining in week three of the NFL season and these are the games you should be watching or showing interest in.

Miami Dolphins: Obviously you will want to watch the Dolphins play. Today’s game is the first start of Josh Rosen at quarterback so there is at least something new to see. Can the Dolphins stop the bleeding and not allow a third team to post 40 points against them? Miami is now 0-2 and after today likely to be 0-3. Call it a rebuild, call it tanking, call it whatever you want but Miami would need to do a lot to shock the Cowboys.

The Beaten Path

Through two weeks of the season, nine teams have yet to win a game including the Dolphins. In the AFC, five teams remain without a win while four are holed up in the NFC. The Cardinals do not have a win but they do have a tie.

If we are watching the “tank” campaign then this is our week three watch list of wins. Of the nine teams that are winless, only the Cardinals and Redskins have home games this weekend.

NFC:

Panthers at Cardinals: Both teams have yet to win a game so one less team will be winless after today.

Washington Redskins: At home Monday night against the Bears.

NY Giants: On the road in Tampa Bay

AFC:

Pittsburgh Steelers: On the road in San Francisco

Cincinnati Bengals: On the road in Buffalo

Denver Broncos: On the road in Green Bay

NY Jets: On the road in New England

Draft pick watch

The Dolphins own first-round draft picks from the Steelers and the Texans. Miami will likely draft in the top five but the Steelers pick could be a top 10 draft pick as well.

Steelers play in San Francisco without Ben Roethlisberger. It will be interesting if they can generate any offense with Mason Rudolph behind the center.

Texans will be playing in Los Angeles against the Chargers and while the Texans are likely going to win, the Chargers are not a bad football team and should give them a run.

The Saints will play in Seattle today and the Dolphins own their 2nd round draft pick so a loss will help keep that selection lower now that Drew Brees is out for at least six weeks.

