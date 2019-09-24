Looking for the first Miami Dolphins win on this years schedule
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are 0-3 and while many teams have climbed out of this hole in the past, it is safe to say that this Dolphins team will not.
When it comes to losing football games, the Miami Dolphins have a pretty bow on their 0-3 record. They have given up 136 points and have scored a total of 19. 19 points in three games. Yet for all their trouble the AFC East division rivals, the New York Jets, have put a total of 10 offensive points on the board.
This makes you wonder if former Dolphins coach Adam Gase decided that if the Dolphins were going to lose all of their games then he would make sure his Jets team did as well just to keep Miami from getting that first draft pick next year.
Miami has another tough game this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers typically don’t play well in cross country games but it is hard to imagine the Dolphins putting up a fight that would pull of surprise upset. That brings us to our question. When will the Miami Dolphins win a football game this year?
Looking beyond the Chargers the Dolphins schedule will get at least a little easier. A little.
Miami will get their first real chance for a victory the following week when they play the Redskins. As of today the Redskins are winless as well so this will likely be a showdown of winless clubs but may not be the only one Miami sees if they lose to Washington.
After Washington, the Dolphins will travel to Buffalo and that will more than likely be a loss given the fact Miami plays poorly in northern New York.
Miami will then face the 0-3 Steelers in a primetime match that has big implications for the Dolphins draft plans. Miami owns the Steelers first-round draft pick so winning here keeps the Steelers winless but can the Dolphins beat the hapless Steelers? It could be a breakout game for Josh Rosen or Mason Rudolph. For now, this game is a push but I can’t wait to see the line on this one if both teams are winless when it arrives.
The Jets are up next and Miami could face two winless teams back to back. The Jets will play hard as Adam Gase makes his return to South Florida but it’s too early to tell which of the two teams are worse.
Miami then gets the Colts, Bills again, the Browns, Eagles, and the Jets again. While a sweep of the Jets is possible, more than likely they will split which really won’t help anyone’s draft spot. Miami will have a hard time beating the Colts, Bills, Browns, and Eagles.
The Browns continue to surprise the national media with their poor outings and if it doesn’t turn around quickly for them, Cleveland is going to implode.
Miami wraps their season with the Giants, Bengals, and Patriots.
The Bengals are picked on weekly but they have played two games down to the wire but have lost both of their close ones. One of those teams was Seattle and the other Buffalo.
There is a lot of season left to play and the Dolphins appear to be getting better. When we say better remember that it is a big curve for this team. Given the current state, the Dolphins could beat Pittsburgh, the Jets, the Bengals, and Redskins. That would put them at four wins and likely out of the Tua Tagovailoa race.