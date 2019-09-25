Miami Dolphins need to stop the Kalen Ballage experiment
The Miami Dolphins thought very highly of Kalen Ballage this off-season and when training camp rolled around, he ran with the first team.
Three weeks into the 2019 season and we can now say that the hype surrounding Kalen Ballage is actually just hype. He is a good runner. He is quick, he has a lot of potential, but he isn’t performing.
The team rushing leader is Kenyan Drake which is not surprising because he has proven himself over the years but for whatever reason, Drake didn’t endear himself to Adam Gase and this year it was Ballage who got the steady early work.
Ballage has 22 yards on 17 carries this season for a 1.3 yard per attempt average. Drake has 22 carries for 69 yards and a 3.1 yard per carry average. Mark Walton is next in line with four carries for 16 yards.
No other running back has touched the ball. Miami has combined for 134 yards of rushing in three games. That is pretty sad. Ballage isn’t carrying his weight and while many can point to the offensive line, the line isn’t the only reason.
At some point Dolphins, head coach Adam Gase and OC Chad O’Shea are going to evaluate the other runners on the club. Walton, Myles Gaskin, and Patrick Laird. With nothing else working why not give another a chance to step in and show what they have to offer?
Miami isn’t getting the work from Ballage in the passing game either. Aside from his duck and cover incomplete pass earlier this season, Ballage has three receptions for 29 yards. Drake, on the other hand, has 10 receptions for 78 yards and unfortunately is the team’s second-leading receiver behind Preston Williams.
Miami wants to continue giving Ballage the opportunity but whatever is wrong with him, he needs to figure it out quick or he could be looking at those behind getting more reps.
Two head coaches have opted to go with Ballage but neither has seen the production from him that they have expected.