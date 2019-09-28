Miami Dolphins fans torn on whether this is an exciting year
Miami Dolphins fans are not quite sure how to feel about this season. The rebuild is in play but each week gets harder to watch.
As the 2019 Miami Dolphins season rolls on, social media is a mixed bag of fandom emotions that range from downright angry to more jovial “tanking” moods of Tua Tagovailoa. You likley land somewhere in between.
When Stephen Ross hinted last February that the team was going to rebuild “the right way” many fans thought this was going to be a down season. Those fans accepted that a year wasted is better if the right changes were made. Then, the actual rebuld began and many of those fans were like, “hold up, this isn’t what i expected”.
Certainly not. The “rebuild” became an all-out keg of dynamite that was blown-up hours later when Ross and Chris Grier sat down to plan a coaching search and Grier laid out his plans to dismantle the team.
Cameron Wake, Robert Quinn, Andre Branch, Ja’Wuan James, William Hayes, Frank Gore, Danny Amendola, Ryan Tannehill, Ted Larsen, Josh Sitton, all gone early. Some cut, some traded, some were free agents not re-signed. Then the real fun began when the mandatory roster cuts were needed in late August.
Kiko Alonso, Kenny Stills, Laremy Tunsil, and eventually Minkah Fitzpatrick, all gone. This was no longer a rebuilding project. This was a full-blown demolision. Fans who were once on board jumped ship in confusion.
The Dolphins piled draft picks upon draft picks for the future. They could have as many as 13 draft picks in the 2020 draft including three first-round picks and two second-round picks. In 2021, they have at least two first’s and two seconds. For now.
Miami’s blow it up approach has left fans wondering if there is a plan in place or if the Dolphins are simply winging it as they go. Grier said that he had not intentions of trading Laremy Tunsil until the Texan offer became one they couldn’t refuse. Fans however were not thrilled. Or at least some of them were not.
This is the divide that is the Dolphins fans base. It isn’t ugly arguing on forums and social media outlets it is just airing frustrations or support. It’s a “tank for Tua” campaign that was media driven early in the off-season not ridiculed by the same for the Dolphins looking the way they do.
With three weeks in the books, the Dolphins have a lot more games to lose before they can draft a future quarterback. They have a lot more games to win and/or get better. This has turned into an evaluation season with really poor results.
How long this can continue before more people jump ship isn’t known but the future of the Dolphins was never going to be this years team. It will be what they build next year in free agency where Grier says the team will be aggressive. It will come in the form of draft selections over the next two seasons. Those fans that haven’t arleady jumped or are not sitting on the rail, point to the future as the exciting part about all of this. I tend to agree.