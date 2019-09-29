Miami Dolphins and the NFL week four predictions
Week four of the NFL season is here and as we reach the quarter mark of the season teams are starting to separate themselves from the pack.
The Miami Dolphins will host the visiting Chargers today and things are not looking up for Miami just yet. Crazy things have happened in the NFL though.
Last week we got 11 of the 16 games right and that brings our total to 34-14. Week four also brings the first bye weeks of the season so there will be one fewer game this week.
Eagles at Packers: The Packers are playing pretty good football and the Eagles are up and down so who knows which team will show for the guys from Philly. NOTE: I wrote these predictions on Tuesday as I am out of town today so this Thursday night game has played out but I’m leaving the prediction here.
Winner: Packers
Redskins at Giants: Does anyone really care about this game? Of course they do, all those fans who want the winless teams to win a game and move out of the Tua Tagovailoa plans. Washington drafted their QB last year but they could still trade the top spot to anyone else.
Winner: Giants
Chiefs at Lions: It is a game that will feature two 3-0 teams. Of those two, the Chiefs look like the team that is for real.
Winner: Chiefs
Titans at Falcons: There was an article posted about the future of Marcus Mariota and how the Titans should trade him. I don’t remember where it was posted but it made me laugh. Ryan Tannehill would then be the starter. Not sure either of these two teams knows what is going on.
Winner: Falcons
Browns at Ravens: Remember about a month ago when the Browns were the media darlings and were about to run away with the division? Yeah not really.
Winner: Ravens
Raiders at Colts: The Raiders are the only team in the NFL that find ways to lose and they have been doing quite well at it. This time around I think they pull one out. After reading that, I realized that won’t happen.
Winner: Colts
Patriots at Bills: Honestly, this could be a very good game and the Bills are playing solid defense. Could they finally knock off the Patriots and in doing so remain the only unbeaten team in the AFC East?
Winner: Patriots
Panthers at Texans: The Panthers are without Cam Newton for a second week. They won last week but they won’t be so fortunate against a very good defense.
Winner: Texans
Chargers at Dolphins: Miami has not scored more than 13 points in a game all season. Last week they scored 6. This week they will score 17. WIN!
Winner: Chargers
Buccaneers at Rams: The Bucs haven’t looked awful this year but they have been awful at times. This is one of those times.
Winner: Rams
Seahawks at Cardinals: Do we need to say anything?
Winner: Seahawks
Vikings at Bears: The Bears and Vikings both want to win the division but neither of them seem like they actually want to do it.
Winner: Vikings
Jaguars at Broncos: Could the Broncos get off the “O’fer” list? The Jaguars won last week but their offense is going to struggle in this one.
Winner: Broncos
Cowboys at Saints: This is a marquee match-up for the NFL shit week and frankly should be moved to Monday night. I don’t think the Steeler or Bengals fans will complain.
Winner: Cowboys
Bengals and Steelers: I swear this game could end in a tie.
Winner: Bengals