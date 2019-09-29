Fansided
Miami Dolphins and the NFL week four predictions

HONOLULU, HI - SUNDAY, JANUARY 31: The Pro Bowl logo on a football during the second half of the 2016 NFL Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium on January 31, 2016 in Honolulu, Hawaii.Team Irvin defeated Team Rice 49-27. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
Week four of the NFL season is here and as we reach the quarter mark of the season teams are starting to separate themselves from the pack.

The Miami Dolphins will host the visiting Chargers today and things are not looking up for Miami just yet. Crazy things have happened in the NFL though.

Last week we got 11 of the 16 games right and that brings our total to 34-14. Week four also brings the first bye weeks of the season so there will be one fewer game this week.

Eagles at Packers: The Packers are playing pretty good football and the Eagles are up and down so who knows which team will show for the guys from Philly. NOTE: I wrote these predictions on Tuesday as I am out of town today so this Thursday night game has played out but I’m leaving the prediction here.

Winner: Packers

Redskins at Giants: Does anyone really care about this game? Of course they do, all those fans who want the winless teams to win a game and move out of the Tua Tagovailoa plans. Washington drafted their QB last year but they could still trade the top spot to anyone else.

Winner: Giants

Chiefs at Lions: It is a game that will feature two 3-0 teams. Of those two, the Chiefs look like the team that is for real.

Winner: Chiefs

Titans at Falcons: There was an article posted about the future of Marcus Mariota and how the Titans should trade him. I don’t remember where it was posted but it made me laugh. Ryan Tannehill would then be the starter. Not sure either of these two teams knows what is going on.

Winner: Falcons

Browns at Ravens: Remember about a month ago when the Browns were the media darlings and were about to run away with the division? Yeah not really.

Winner: Ravens

Raiders at Colts: The Raiders are the only team in the NFL that find ways to lose and they have been doing quite well at it. This time around I think they pull one out. After reading that, I realized that won’t happen.

Winner: Colts

Patriots at Bills: Honestly, this could be a very good game and the Bills are playing solid defense. Could they finally knock off the Patriots and in doing so remain the only unbeaten team in the AFC East?

Winner: Patriots

Panthers at Texans: The Panthers are without Cam Newton for a second week. They won last week but they won’t be so fortunate against a very good defense.

Winner: Texans

Chargers at Dolphins: Miami has not scored more than 13 points in a game all season. Last week they scored 6. This week they will score 17. WIN!

Winner: Chargers

Buccaneers at Rams: The Bucs haven’t looked awful this year but they have been awful at times. This is one of those times.

Winner: Rams

Seahawks at Cardinals: Do we need to say anything?

Winner: Seahawks

Vikings at Bears: The Bears and Vikings both want to win the division but neither of them seem like they actually want to do it.

Winner: Vikings

Jaguars at Broncos: Could the Broncos get off the “O’fer” list? The Jaguars won last week but their offense is going to struggle in this one.

Winner: Broncos

Cowboys at Saints: This is a marquee match-up for the NFL shit week and frankly should be moved to Monday night. I don’t think the Steeler or Bengals fans will complain.

Winner: Cowboys

Bengals and Steelers: I swear this game could end in a tie.

Winner: Bengals

