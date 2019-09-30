Miami Dolphins Jason Sanders out-kicked by L.A. punter in loss
The Miami Dolphins are likely to ride the rest of the season with punter Matt Haack and kicker Jason Sanders but after Sunday, Sanders should be gone.
On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins hosted the Los Angeles Chargers. You may not have known that listening to the referees who repeatedly called the San Diego Chargers. Miami wasn’t going to win this game but it was closer than previous losses and Miami managed to take their first lead of the entire year.
No thanks to place kicker Jason Sanders. Sanders was not only bad on Sunday but he was out-kicked by the Chargers punter. That is embarrassing.
Charger punter Ty Long did double duty on Sunday because the Chargers regular kicker was ruled out of the game before kick-off. He stepped in and handled the punting, kick-off, and field goal duties.
Long would have a pretty good day for a guy that isn’t the teams normal kicker. He went three for three on extra points and three for three on field goals. He even managed to kick a 51 yard field goal. On the day he was perfect.
Jason Sanders on the other hand…not so much. We can’t really blame the fact that Sanders hasn’t had many attempts this year because I’m pretty certain that Ty Long hasn’t either. Sanders missed two field goals from over 50 yards. A 51 and 53 yard attempt. His longest was a 30 yard successful field goal. He made his only extra point attempt.
As for punting, Haack only punted twice the entire game and averaged just over 51 yards per punt and put one inside the 20. It’s a far cry from the shanks he has been making the last three weeks.