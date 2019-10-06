Miami Dolphins can’t win as other teams start to shed rosters
National media believes that the Miami Dolphins should be investigated but other teams are smart for doing the same thing.
When it comes to the Miami Dolphins, the national media can’t stand them. There are many reasons why. This year when Miami began trading away players, they called for an investigation. A look into tanking despite the fact that Miami was simply trying to rebuild a mediocre to average team for the last two decades.
Now those same media types are proving once again that they are nothing more than hypocrites as other teams look to unload top talent ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline.
According to a recent report by Jason La Canfora, the John Elway led Denver Broncos are ready to purge their roster ahead of the deadline and even players like Von Miller are not exempt. What? Another team may be tanking the season after only four weeks? Another team may be trying to acquire draft capital in an effort to change the direction of their franchise?
Hypocrites!
Many in the media are calling the idea “smart” given the fact that Denver is winless. The Bengals are also considering making moves to send talent away in the hopes of getting the team turned around. The commonality of the two? New head coaches with different visions from previous regimes. The difference between the Dolphins and those two? Miami also has a general manager that for the first time is making decisions on his own. Unlike Denver and Cincinnati who have the same guys in charge.
The Dolphins made the smart decision to change things up before the season began while the trades were at a premium. These teams may be dumping talent and if they do then they too are just as guilty as the Dolphins are or at least should be in the eyes of the media.
Miami isn’t trying to “tank for Tua”. That too is a media driven narrative that fans have embraced. The reality is Miami is trying to evaluate talent ahead of next season when they will have a salary cap that is far more manageable and will be able to add young veterans to their roster in free agency and enough draft picks to control the first two rounds of next years draft.
The Dolphins are taking their knocks now but that is bad for the NFL yet it is o.k. for other teams to do the same. Of course, we shouldn’t be surprised. Many of these “media” guys are the same ones that cast votes for the Hall of Fame that defend Brian Urlacher as a first ballot HOF member and still shun Zach Thomas, Richmond Webb, and Bob Kuechenberg.