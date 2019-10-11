If the Miami Dolphins running game fails they won’t win many if any games
While the run game by itself won’t win games for the Miami Dolphins, having it as a working part to enhance the passing game, will.
We all remember the last regime running play action plays before ever establishing the run and how it was just shooting themselves in the foot. That isn’t exactly what is happening this season but the same concept is in play with trying to keep opposing defenses more honest.
Quarterback Josh Rosen has rightly stated that he needs to get the ball out more quickly on account of an offensive line that isn’t would it could be during this rebuilding season. Getting the running game going better should help those efforts by gaining a bit more time to throw when defenders have to honor the run more.
The curious case of Kalen Ballage:
His play has been so bad I mistakenly put it off to rookie jitters and adjusting to the transition of NFL play.
I had forgotten that late last season he did flash running a few games when he got 12 carries each. The first against the Vikings gaining 123 yards although 75 yards came in one play that scored a TD. The second against the Bills his longest run was 16 yards averaged almost 4 yards had a receiving TD but lost a fumble. The game between those two playing the Jaguars he had nice receiving results: he caught half of his four passes for 39 yards with 31 yards coming on one play.
Ballage had won the off-season by getting most of the first team snaps leading to speculation he would be the first back. His preseason was pretty bad running and only averaging 1.5 yards. His receiving stats were mundane with 3 catches for 34 yards averaging 11.3 yards and the longest of 19 placing him in the middle of all players receiving results.
He has the size and speed that looked to make him a weapon of choice and hard to catch or bring down. It is unfortunate but this experiment ls quickly coming off the rails as his opportunities are dwindling to next to nothing having failed in nearly every accept of any roles left for him to try.
The Miami Dolphins look to be transitioning now by bringing RB Mark Walton into the mix. It would be nice to see what the other backs can do like Patrick Laird as well.
Speaking on the rebuild it appears to be coming along although it is at a snail’s pace from the severely stripped down team. Because of this we most likely won’t be seeing many plays other than very basic ones. I would love to see some misdirection plays but there are barely any gadget plays being run, this will take a lot of patience all around.
Some in the local beat media have stated that those gadget plays are needed to win but if the team is collectively incapable to pull it off with any consistency than what we have left is vanilla and losing.