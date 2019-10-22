NFL trades begin to swirl with a week left until the deadline
By Brian Miller
As Miami Dolphins fans wait for the next move by the organization, NFL teams are making moves with a week left before the trade deadline.
With a week left before the NFL trade deadline, teams are getting into an early swing with big trades being made and more likely to come over the next seven days.
The NFL trade deadline is October 29th at 4:00 pm eastern time but teams haven’t waited for the deadline to arrive with moves being made all day today and more will be coming. Historically, there is minimal activity as the trade deadline approaches but teams this year are trying to land players and draft picks are flowing.
Earlier today the Patriots sent a 2020 second-round pick to the Falcons for Mohamed Sanu. The Patriots have been looking for another receiver, reportedly for a couple of weeks now. They also contacted the Buccaneers about tight-end O.J. Howard but whatever they were offering wasn’t enough for the Buc’s to bite.
Also earlier today the Broncos sent wide-receiver Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49’ers. The 49’ers had reportedly shown interest in Miami Dolphins wide-out DeVante Parker. Either the Dolphins wanted more for Parker or they don’t want to trade him.
Sanders and a 5th round draft pick was sent to the 49’ers for a third and a fourth round pick in return. Sanders is getting up there in his career but still has a couple of years left on his legs.
In Detroit, the Lions sent safety Quandre Diggs, a defensive team captain to the Seahawks for a 5th round pick in 2020. The Seahawks will also receive a 2021 7th round pick.
While trades were being made, there is growing speculation that several teams may be looking to make moves as well. The Detroit Lions placed Kerryon Johnson on IR leaving a hole at running back and the Cardinals may be without David Johnson. This has led to speculation that both teams are in the market for a running back. The Cardinals worked out free agents today but a trade is not out of the question.
Kenyan Drake is one name that has been floated around as a potential fill in for RB needy teams. Miami is not expected to keep him beyond this season.
Miami has remained quiet the last couple of weeks where Jalen Ramsey was traded to the Rams and CB Gareon Conley this week was traded to the Texans for a 3rd round pick.
NFL teams are bucking the traditionally quiet deadline and making it a lot noisier this year. The question Dolphins fans want to know is whether or not the Dolphins will start getting involved. Miami already has two first-round picks in 2021, three in 2020, two second-round picks in both 2020 and 2021 and numerous third-round picks that could increase from compensatory awards.
The next seven days are going to be interesting and while Miami may not be done yet, they very well could surprise everyone and not make a move at all.