Miami Dolphins Don Shula’s win record now with in sight of Belichick
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins and their fans have watched Dan Marino’s records fall over the years and now it seems that Don Shula will watch his record fall to a cheater.
On Sunday, Miami Dolphins fans hoped to watch the Cleveland Browns knock the Patriots from the unbeaten. Instead, they got to witness Bill Belichick enter the record books with his sights set on Don Shula’s all-time win record.
With the Patriots win on Sunday, Bill Belichick notched his 300th win, regular season and post-season combined. He is now 47 games shy of the record currently held by Don Shula. He is 24 wins behind George Halas for number two.
While Belichick became only the third player in NFL history to get to the 300 win total, it comes with a lot of asterisks. In his career, Belichick has been caught cheating three times and his star quarterback once. To say the least, no one ever in their entire career of coaching, accused Halas or Shula of cheating, let alone proving it.
Say what you will and argue what you want but Bill Belichick is a cheater and that in my opinion is not rewarded with history. Unfortunately, that is not the case with the NFL and instead of being criticized for his lack of honesty, he is hailed as one of the greatest and to some the greatest head coach in NFL history.
Pretty soon, he will have the wins to sit alone at the top.
More from Phin Phanatic
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
- The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
Belichick should beat Shula’s record in about four seasons. At the age of 67, Belichick is not likely to retire until he reaches 348. To reach that milestone, Belichick’s Patriots would need to win 12 games each of the next four seasons. That is a typical season record for the Patriots.
While Belichick is only 48 games behind Shula, he is a bit more behind him when it comes to regular season victories alone. Belichick currently sits 59 games behind Shula in that category and it will take him a 5th or maybe even a sixth season to reach that goal. He is 49 games behind Halas.
It will be interesting to see what happens at the end of this year. There has been growing speculation that Tom Brady will not return to the Patriots next season if he returns to the NFL at all. He has his home in New England up for sale and his contract will allow him to enter free agency after this year. Can Belichick win without him? We may get to find out.