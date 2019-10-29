Miami Dolphins make trade for Aqib Talib in a stellar move by Grier
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a new cornerback even though Aqib Talib will not be playing in the next couple of weeks. Chris Grier nailed the trade regardless.
There is no way of knowing how good of a general manager Chris Grier will be but if he can find the same success with the draft as he has making trades, the Dolphins are in good hands.
As the league’s trade deadline approached, the Dolphins made yet another move as the clock ticked. Miami will send an undisclosed future draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for Aqib Talib but here is where the Dolphins won.
The “undisclosed” pick is now reported as being a 7th round draft pick. In addition to Talib, the Dolphins are getting the Rams 5th round draft pick in 2020’s NFL Draft. So to put this in perspective, Miami is sending a 7th round pick to the Rams for a cornerback and a fifth-round draft pick.
Talib is currently on IR. He was placed on the list earlier this month with a chest injury. He is likely to return in a few weeks. The Dolphins will take on the $5 million or so salary that Talib is guaranteed this year. In other words, the Dolphins are going to eat the contract for the 5th round pick.
More from Phin Phanatic
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
- The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
Talib’s current contract ends this year and he will be a free agent. Miami could opt to try and keep him long-term on an extension if he works out over the remaining games. Talib and Brian Flores are no strangers as both were in New England.
Talib will bring a veteran to the locker room and should integrate well with the team. Drafted in 2008 by the Buccaneers, Talib has played for four teams. In 2012, he played four games for the Buccaneers and the rest of the season with the Patriots. He left New England following the 2014 season and played four years in Denver before playing the last two for the Rams.
While he is not what the Dolphins would typically look at, the reality is Miami needs the secondary help and could use the leadership. From 2013 to 2017, Talib was an annual Pro Bowler.