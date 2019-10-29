Midseason potential Miami Dolphins draft prospect profile: Jake Fromm
Our continuing series on the top draft-eligible quarterbacks today focuses on the University of Georgia’s Jake Fromm.
This is installment number three of our “Midseason QB profile”. In the first two, we looked at LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Washington’s Jacob Eason. If you missed them, feel free to click on the link below to see it. Today we cover Jake Fromm.
Jake Fromm, University of Georgia
2019 Stats: 114-154, 74.0% Comp pct, 1406 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs
Today we will talk about Georgia’s quarterback Jake Fromm. Coming into 2019, Fromm had put up a TD/INT ratio of 54/13 in his previous two years at Georgia. This year, however, Fromm’s stats pale in comparison to the other top QBs on this list.
After watching several Georgia games this year, it seems like the team is trying to hide/protect Fromm from having to make plays. When Georgia was blowing teams out, Fromm put up great numbers but in the one game where there was any pressure on him to produce (versus South Carolina); From completed less than 55% of his passes and threw 3 interceptions versus one TD.
More from Dolphins News
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
- The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
In summary, If Fromm is the guy from 2018, then he is deserving of a first-round selection. However, if what we see this year is what teams evaluate him on, then he needs to go to a team that has a good offensive line, a commitment to the run game and doesn’t ask Fromm to win the game. Those type of QBs usually turn out to be busts when drafted in the first round and definitely doesn’t look like a good fit for the Dolphins; at this time.