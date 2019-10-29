Fansided
Midseason potential Miami Dolphins draft prospect profile: Jake Fromm

By Matthew Stevens

BATON ROUGE, LA - OCTOBER 13: Jake Fromm #11 of the Georgia Bulldogs throws the ball as Devin White #40 of the LSU Tigers defends during the first half at Tiger Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
BATON ROUGE, LA - OCTOBER 13: Jake Fromm #11 of the Georgia Bulldogs throws the ball as Devin White #40 of the LSU Tigers defends during the first half at Tiger Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Our continuing series on the top draft-eligible quarterbacks today focuses on the University of  Georgia’s Jake Fromm.

This is installment number three of our “Midseason QB profile”.  In the first two, we looked at LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Washington’s Jacob Eason.  If you missed them, feel free to click on the link below to see it. Today we cover Jake Fromm.

Jake Fromm, University of Georgia

2019 Stats:  114-154, 74.0% Comp pct, 1406 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs

Today we will talk about Georgia’s quarterback Jake Fromm.  Coming into 2019, Fromm had put up a TD/INT ratio of 54/13 in his previous two years at Georgia.  This year, however, Fromm’s stats pale in comparison to the other top QBs on this list.

After watching several Georgia games this year, it seems like the team is trying to hide/protect Fromm from having to make plays.  When Georgia was blowing teams out, Fromm put up great numbers but in the one game where there was any pressure on him to produce (versus South Carolina); From completed less than 55% of his passes and threw 3 interceptions versus one TD.

In summary, If Fromm is the guy from 2018, then he is deserving of a first-round selection.  However, if what we see this year is what teams evaluate him on, then he needs to go to a team that has a good offensive line, a commitment to the run game and doesn’t ask Fromm to win the game.  Those type of QBs usually turn out to be busts when drafted in the first round and definitely doesn’t look like a good fit for the Dolphins; at this time.

