Midseason potential Miami Dolphins draft prospect profile: Justin Herbert
Our continuing series on the top draft-eligible quarterbacks today focuses on the University of Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.
As we continue our series on “Midseason QB profile”, today we will look at Oregon QB Justin Herbert. The stats provided are as of October 25th.
Justin Herbert, University of Oregon
2019 Stats: 158-232, 68.1% Comp Pct, 1882 yards, 21 TDs, 1 INT
Herbert is a highly debated quarterback prospect; in that most analysts like him and I think he’s overrated.
As a lifelong Oregon Ducks fan, I have watched every game that Herbert has played. At 6’6″ tall and 237 pounds, there is no questioning whether he has the size to play the position. (Although the same superstitions about QBs over 6’6″ that plague Eason also apply to Herbert.)
The first thing that scouts always tout about Herbert is his “arm talent”. Personally, I ‘hate’ this term. It’s true that Herbert has the arm strength to make every throw and has the ability to ‘thread the needle’. However, just because a quarterback has the arm strength to make every throw doesn’t mean he’s a good quarterback. Jamarcus Russell could throw the ball a ‘country mile’ but that didn’t make him a good quarterback.
That brings us to Herbert’s accuracy. While Herbert possesses a 63.9% completion percentage in his career at Oregon, most of those completions are made either behind/at the line of scrimmage or on short throws. If you were to piece together a tape of Herbert’s deep throws, you would find they are often to wide open receivers or show a total lack of ‘touch’.
When evaluating Herbert it’s also important to note that he plays behind one of the best offensive lines in football. Four starters from the line will probably be drafted early next April while the fifth, sophomore left tackle Penei Sewell, is considered one of the best tackles in the country.
Herbert is expected to be a top five pick in the upcoming draft and will probably have a career similar to Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. At his best, Herbert will put up great stats but just seems to be missing that “it” that will probably never win the big game for his team.