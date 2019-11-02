Revisiting the 2017 Miami Dolphins All-Food Draft with three new
Three Miami Dolphins players can be added to our 2017 “All-Food Draft” joining the teams roster. So let’s take another look.
The 2017 draft will always be the lighthearted all food draft to me. Of the 13 players listed back then three are now on the team. One is doing really well, one is doing well and one fell into the offensive line curse that seems to haunt the Miami Dolphins. Here is a link to the old story.
Just like Josh Sitton in 2018, Julién Davenport started in only his first game to be badly injured. He is now coming off of IR and any help on the line is needed.
Julienne fries anyone? This story is going to make me hungry.
Looking at the old story I was fairly close speculating where Taco Charlton would be picked, just six picks after Charles Harris. Jabrill Peppers was even closer just three picks later but most of the mocks I did had him going earlier and the Dolphins don’t seem to draft safeties much for whatever reason. Taco is the player doing very well so far with four sacks and a forced fumble.
The player that is doing well is Vince Biegel, he quietly has half the sacks of Taco and has had very good reviews from the Dolphins staff. Tony Pauline picked him going in the third, he went the first pick of the fourth, not bad. Doing research I see there is a ‘Julian’s bagel place’ near me, yep, getting hungry.
Julién Davenport, Vince Biegel, and Taco Charlton are the three players on the team now from the ‘food draft’.
Reuben Foster (cake) also went in the first round although he had red flags going into the draft and continued with being troubled and getting injured. Sometimes talent doesn’t trump trouble. It doesn’t look like he played when his team played the Dolphins earlier this season.
In my other older story around the time of the food draft where I played GM. I wanted to trade back for Forrest (cake) Lamp to help out with the offensive line curse. However Lamp had been hurt and possibly passed over from it until this season. The game when the Chargers played the Dolphins was his most snaps played to that point. The Chargers doubled down on OL early that draft.
I had jokingly included Dalvin Cook but now see how a Baker would also fit the bill. We have Jerome Baker who was picked in the 2018 draft. There was a baker in the food draft. Budda Baker went early in the second round and has some decent stats.
Seeing how Corn Elder was projected as being versatile I wonder if he might have filled the need that Minkah Fitzpatrick was slotted for. Yes the timelines don’t match but he still could have been a later round holdover. Who knows?
There is a food name in every round of the 2017 draft. That is if you give me Cooper Kupp (tea-cup), Kofi Amichia (coffee) and Jack Tocho (taco)
The Miami Dolphins had a kicker named Franks which played a part in a ritual I still carry out to make/eat hot dogs at halftime during Dolphins games.
O.K. let’s go get a sack and take the Jets lunch on Sunday.