Potential Miami Dolphins draft prospect profile: Tua Tagovailoa
Our midseason evaluation of draft eligible quarterbacks concludes with a profile of Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa.
Our final installment of “Midseason QB Profile” analyzes who many believe is the top pro prospect in the draft. Tua Tagovailoa.
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
2019 Stats (as of 10/25): 145-194, 74.7 comp pct, 2166, 27 TDs, 2 INTs
At 6’1″ tall, Tagovailoa is the smallest QB of the top prospects but what he lacks in “prototypical size”, Tua makes up for in almost every other category. While Tua isn’t “mobile” in the way former teammate Jalen Hurts is, he possesses good ‘pocket presence’ and can extend the play when needed.
As for his accuracy, not only does Tagovailoa complete a high percentage of his passes, he usually puts it where the wide receiver can create yards after catch.
What are Tua’s possible weaknesses? His numbers fall way off when facing the best defenses in the nation (see Clemson game in 2018 and both contests against Georgia). It will be interesting to see what Tua looks like this week against a very good LSU defense.
Other ‘knocks’? Like many other quarterbacks on this list, it’s hard to tell what Tua looks like under pressure because Alabama annually has one of the best offensive lines in football. He also has a ton of talent at WR. Jerry Jeudy is considered the top WR in the upcoming draft while Henry Ruggs III and Devonta Smith would also be highly drafted (first or second round) if they chose to come out.
While many believe that Tua Tagovailoa is the top quarterback in this upcoming class, it seems like his ‘hype’ has eclipsed his actual talent. Tua probably isn’t the next Patrick Mahommes or Andrew Luck. He’s a good prospect but is far from a “can’t miss” player.
If Miami is able to get the top overall pick, it may benefit the Dolphins to select a player like DE Chase Young and look for a player like Hurts, Fromm or Burrow with one of their other first round selections.