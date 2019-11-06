Miami Dolphins in perfect place to avoid Cam Newton temptation
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may have looked at the potential availability of Cam Newton as a prized free agent or trade acquisition. Not anymore.
On Tuesday the Carolina Panthers shut down their starting quarterback Cam Newton leading to speculation of his future availability but the Miami Dolphins are in pretty good shape without him.
Newton is dealing with a foot injury that has sidelined him since the 2nd week of the Panthers season. However, there is growing speculation that the Panthers are ready to move on from their one-time franchise quarterback.
Naturally, when you put a top quarterback on the market, teams without a quarterback are going to be mentioned. The Miami Dolphins are no different. Speculation began almost immediately after the IR designation was placed on Newton. From NFL discussion forums to social media and radio shows, the Dolphins were consistently mentioned as a potential landing spot in 2020.
The Panthers own the rights to Newton who could be traded or released. His 2020 salary would cost a new team about $19 million on the season. When Newton is on his game, he is really good but more often he is inconsistent. Regardless, when healthy the Panthers compete week in and out.
Newton has thrown for almost 30,000 yards in his career which began as a first-round pick in 2011. Over his career he has only missed a handful of games until this year. While NFL teams in need of a QB might be ready to make a big move and trade for Newton or immediately jump on him if he is in fact released.
The Miami Dolphins should not be one of them.
Miami is in a position to control their destiny in the draft and while they are looking for a franchise quarterback, the draft is where they will find him, not Cam Newton.
Newton would come in and win games for the Dolphins but he isn’t a long-term solution and the Dolphins need to find something better for their future.
With so many draft picks the Dolphins are in a position to get the quarterback that they want and fill holes on both sides of the ball. They are rebuilding and you don’t rebuild with an aging quarterback.
In his career, Newton has four playoff appearances including a Super Bowl and has been to the Pro Bowl three times. Still, the Dolphins need to get younger and build around a quarterback that could be in place for the next 15 years.