Alabama vs. LSU could showcase Miami Dolphins future quarterback
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins do not play on Saturday but their future quarterback just might be on the field. The question is which quarterback is it?
On Saturday the LSU Tigers will play at the Alabama Crimson Tide but in reality for Miami Dolphins fans, this is all about LSU’s Joe Burrow vs. Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa. Nothing in between. Two quarterbacks who could be leading the Miami Dolphins for the next 15 years.
There are two camps establised for the Miami Dolphins. The “Tua at all costs” camp and the “other QB’s are good too camp”. Many believe that LSU’s Joe Burrow is the 2nd best QB in this years draft class and the one Miami may have to draft if they don’t own the first pick.
Many Dolphins fans are not college football fans or watchers. They watch the highlight reels and they read the player profiles or listen to someone tell them how good a player is. There won’t be any stats here or personal input on which player between these two is better. You decide because this weekend, you might want to watch.
It doesn’t happen often outside of the NCAA playoffs but sometimes two top rated quarterbacks meet and this weekends game between these two clubs offer good defenses to oppose each of them.
More from Phin Phanatic
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
- The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
Tua Tagovailoa is coming off an ankle injury and it will be interesting to see how well he has recovered from the injury and whether or not it hinders his game play against a good LSU defense. Tua is a stellar quarterback with great pocket awareness and accuracy but last year he fell flat in the NCAA Championship game against Clemson. Some have knocked him for not being able to play against elite teams.
Burrow has a mediocre 2018 but has blossomed this year and is emerging as a top five draft pick in next April’s draft. Last year he played poorly against the Crimson Tide. He threw for only 185 yards and no touchdowns as the Tigers were blanked.
This is not 2018 and Burrow is not the same quarterback he was last year. That being said, both quarterbacks have something to show to the NFL decision makers and general managers. Expect a tough game on both sides with each QB playing at their best.
The results of this game won’t likely change opinions, especially as they relate to Tua Tagovailoa but Burrow could take some knocks if he fails to impress given his 2018 performance. It’s a big game, perhaps the biggest as it relates to the Dolphins plans at quarterback for the future.
The game will begin at 3:30 tomorrow from Tuscaloosa. If Burrow can go to Alabama and win his name will surely be among the top prospects come Monday.