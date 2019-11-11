Post-week 10 look at where the Miami Dolphins sit in the NFL standings
By Brian Miller
There is an obsession with the 2020 NFL Draft and Miami Dolphins fans seem more interested in where we will draft than victories.
This is not calling out anyone or any fan. Miami Dolphins fans have the right to root for what they want and in reality whether it is wins or losses it all is for the sake of the team’s future. Whether that future is Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, or someone else remains to be seen.
The draft is not until next April but fans are beating their fists for it to get here as quickly as possible. The off-season from January to April should be brutal as fans breakdown every player that might end up a Dolphins draft pick.
After 10 weeks of football the Dolphins have two wins which some have not-so-politely have pointed out, ends any chance of Miami drafting a top-rated quarterback. Where do the Dolphins actually stand though? For the final seven weeks of the season, we will look at the weekly change to the league’s standings and how it changes for the Dolphins draft positioning.
The NFL’s 10th week will conclude tonight with Seattle and San Francisco and neither team will impact the Dolphins position this week. As it stands right now, the Dolphins hold the 5th overall pick in the draft.
The Bengals, winless at 0-9, sit with the top spot with the one-win Washington Redskins in the number two spot. After the Redskins, four teams including Miami have two wins. The Giants and Jets sit in the third and fourth spot in front of Miami while Atlanta is in the sixth spot.
Atlanta’s remaining schedule: @ Carolina, Tampa Bay, New Orleans, Carolina, @ San Francisco, Jacksonville, and @ Tampa Bay.
While the Falcons shocked the Saints on Sunday, their remaining schedule isn’t easy and there is a good chance that they win maybe two more games this year.
The Jets remaining schedule: @ Washington, Oakland, @ Cincinnati, Miami, @ Baltimore, Pittsburgh, @ Buffalo
One game in front of Miami at pick number four, the Jets have a tough schedule but they also have a few games that they could very well win. This is a team that beat the Cowboys so stealing another game isn’t out of the question. N.Y. should have a chance at wins against Washington, Miami, and Cincinnati. The Bills and Steelers right now will be interesting games.
The Giants remaining schedule: @ Chicago, Green Bay, @ Philadelphia, Miami, @ Washington, Philadelphia. The Giants will be on their bye-week this coming NFL week 11.
The Giants are not in a good position to win many games. With only six games remaining, they face the Redskins and Dolphins who are their best shots at getting wins. The crux of course is that the Redskins also need to win.
The Redskins remaining schedule: NY Jets, Detroit, @ Carolina, @ Green Bay, Philadelphia, NY Giants, @ Dallas.
Fans wanting to see the Redskins pull themselves out of the one win hole isn’t likely going to get their wish. The Jets and Giants are the only games Washington has a real shot of winning. At this point, it might be better for the Redskins to lose and hold on to the number two spot since they drafted Dwayne Haskins last year.
The Bengals remaining schedule: @ Oakland, Pittsburgh, Jets, @ Cleveland, New England, @ Miami, Cleveland.
There should be an emoji for things like this on our dashboard. A straight face would do well here. The Bengals have little to no chance of winning any of their remaining games they are simply a very bad football team.
The Dolphins remaining schedule: Buffalo, @ Cleveland, Philadelphia, @ NY Jets, @ NY Giants, Cincinnati, @ New England
Of course, it really doesn’t matter what the rest of the teams with one and two wins do, if the Dolphins continue to win, they will move down the draft order. The Dolphins are playing really tough the last several weeks and their wins against the Jets and Colts were not lucky.
Miami almost beat the Bills a few weeks back and may be able to steal next week’s game in Miami. Cleveland is beatable and we already beat the Jets. The Giants and Bengals are both winnable games as well. Miami very well could be looking at season-ending run that gets them five more wins. That would put Miami in the 7-9 range and likely a draft pick around the 10-15 range.