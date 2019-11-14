What if? The Miami Dolphins plan to develop Josh Rosen
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans are banging their fists for a first-round quarterback but what if the answer all along has been and will be Josh Rosen?
For Miami Dolphins fans, at least most of them, the 2020 NFL Draft is all about the quarterback. From Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa to Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow, Dolphins fans want a franchise QB and nothing short of that will make them happy.
What if?
In 2019’s draft the Miami Dolphins traded a 2nd round draft pick and 5th round draft pick to the Cardinal for Josh Rosen. Rosen of course was taken just before the Dolphins were on the clock in 2018. He has only started a few games this year and then was put back on the bench in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Through training camp, the battle for the starting job was a tight race between both quarterbacks. Many believed that Rosen was the better of the two but when the season started it was Fitzpatrick that led the team. It didn’t last long and Rosen took over only to eventually be replaced by Fitzpatrick again.
This, of course, adds to the drama of the 2020 draft and whether or not the Dolphins will buy a new quarterback. Many believe that they will, I believe that they will, everyone believes that they will. Do the Dolphins believe that they will?
Could it be possible that the Dolphins wanted to get a quick look at Rosen to see if how he would perform and decided that he needs to spend a little more time behind Fitzpatrick developing? Many rookies and young QB’s spend time behind a veteran starter as they learn new systems. If the Dolphins came out and told you that Rosen was going to sit a year and then play next season or the season after that would you buy it?
More from Phin Phanatic
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
- The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
It is hard to imagine that the Dolphins would pass on a top QB prospect in 2020 but it shouldn’t be ruled out either. Miami may view Rosen as the answer long-term and believe that they can develop him in this system.
If the coaches and Chris Grier feel this way it would free up one of those draft picks to go after players that would fill holes on the roster. Perhaps a top corner, offensive lineman, linebacker, receiver…three of the four maybe?
Rosen is a big key to what happens in next year’s draft and it is possible that they saw enough of him in those few starts to think that he is the answer. Maybe they pulled him out because they couldn’t protect him well enough and didn’t want to hurt his development. That too has happened in the NFL as well.
Personally, I doubt that this case would be true or even close to being true and I do think that Miami will draft a QB next April. They need to but I also can’t discount the possibility that maybe they believe they have the right QB on the roster right now.