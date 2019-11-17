Miami Dolphins winning streak ends at two despite attempt at comeback
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans watched as the two week winning streak came to an end at Hard Rock Stadium and not many were upset.
The Miami Dolphins watched the Bills build a big lead in the second half but this team doesn’t quit. Still, the comeback fell short and the Dolphins lost 37-20.
Midway through the fourth quarter, the Dolphins cut the Bills lead to nine but the two point conversion came up short and the Dolphins couldn’t get any closer. Driving the length of the field, the Bills answered with a quick touchdown and the Dolphins attempt to do the same came to an end on 4th and one at the Bills four yard line with a failed Ryan Fitzpatrick sneak.
The loss puts the Dolphins at 2-8 on the year while the Bills keep their playoff chances alive. Miami’s two game streak came to an end but many if not most Dolphins fans were not all that disappointed as the run for a top 2020 NFL Draft pick remains alive and well, although it is unclear who those fans believe the Dolphins should be taking.
After a pathetic first half, the Dolphins began to move the ball in the second. Impressing was DeVante Parker who is benefiting from a much better coaching staff than he previously had under Philbin and Saban. Parker finished the day with 7 receptions for 135 yards for a whopping 19 YPC average.
Miami’s running game was again, nonexistent. Kalen Ballage is proving that he shouldn’t be starting. He finished with nine carries for nine yards. He scored one touchdown. Why the Dolphins are not using Patrick Laird more is not clear. In his spot action, he looked like he could make an impact on the offense.
Laird finished with one run for seven yards and six receptions for 51 with all of those coming in the 4th quarter.
Ryan Fitzpatrick was sacked seven times on the day showcasing just how bad this offensive line typically plays. They have played well the last two weeks and Miami won, today, not so well.
The Dolphins will next play in Cleveland against the Browns.