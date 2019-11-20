Former Miami Dolphins receiver, Jarvis Landry, looking forward to Sunday
By Brian Miller
It has been two years since Jarvis Landry left the Miami Dolphins but apparently he hasn’t forgotten and had this game marked.
On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will travel to Cleveland to face the Browns where they will run into their former top receiver, Jarvis Landry. Landry sounds like he is still holding a grudge.
Speaking with members of the Dolphins beat writers ahead of this weeks game, Landry pointed out that he knew the Dolphins would be on the schedule two years ago and has been waiting for this weekend.
Obsess much?
The fact that Landry wants to get revenge on his old team is actually comical. It was Adam Gase that shipped him off to Cleveland and Chris Grier was a general manager in name only as Mike Tannenbaum ran that show.
The Dolphins have a new head coach and pretty much an entirely different roster than what they had with Landry. So his revenge is really nothing more than words.
Since his trade to the Browns, Landry has seen his production drop. Some would say that is because there are more weapons on Cleveland’s offense like Odell Beckham, Jr. but it can’t be something that makes Landry happy.
In his two seasons with Cleveland, Landry has seven touchdowns with four of those coming in 2018. His receptions dropped to 81 that first year and so far this year he has 49 receptions. He has not eclipsed 1,000 yards but should eclipse that mark this year as he has 695 yards receiving.
In Miami, Landry was a fan-favorite. A gritty and emotional receiver who played at 110% every play but his idea of how the offense should utilize him didn’t sit well with Gase and his desire for a big payday that Miami didn’t want to give him made negotiations all but useless.
The Dolphins reportedly offered Landry $12 million a year but Landry wanted $15. In Cleveland, he got closer to what he wanted. Unfortunately the Browns turnaround is not producing wins.
Sunday isn’t going to have a lot of emotional ties for the Dolphins. The coaching staff is different, most of the players are, and it is being played on the road. Earlier this year, Landry had his shot at Adam Gase when the Browns played the Jets. He put up 32 yards on three receptions.