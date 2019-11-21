Miami Dolphins could lose more than Reshad Jones after season
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins purged their roster ahead of the 2019 season and while Reshad Jones may get the ax this year, he won’t be alone.
Earlier we asked the question if this was the final year for Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones now that he is on IR. You can read that here but know this if he is gone, he won’t be the only one.
If there is one thing that the Miami Dolphins do not need it is salary cap space but when you put salary space and compare it to production and age, typically the latter two win out if the former is too high.
Jones will count only $8.01 million in dead space next year and the Dolphins will save $7.5 million in space. Naturally, given his age, production of late, and injury history, he is a candidate to leave, but who else may be playing their final games for the Dolphins?
Albert Wilson will be the third highest-paid player, as of now, in 2020. He will count $10 million against the salary cap but the question that the Dolphins have to answer is whether or not his lack of production this year is a result of his hip recovery or whether or not he fits in this scheme. Honestly, I don’t think he fits.
The Dolphins last week extended Allen Hurns for two years and Jakeem Grant a couple weeks before. They love what they saw this year in Preston Williams and DeVante Parker is finally stepping up. Add to this the fact Miami may look to draft a top wideout prospect next April, Wilson’s return doesn’t make a lot of sense.
If released, Wilson’s cap hit is only $1.3 million and $9.5 million in cap space will be saved. Age, production, value, fit, vs. cap savings? It tends to lead towards an off-season removal.
Ryan Fitzpatrick is in Miami on a two-year deal but nothing is guaranteed. His body is starting to break down and his throwing mechanics are taking a hit this year. Even Fitzpatrick is laughing about it. When asked recently why he is putting his whole body behind his throws, Fitzpatrick replied, “Because I have to.”
Fitzpatrick will only count $5.5 million against the cap and that is a low enough amount to pay him to be a back-up, especially if the Dolphins draft a first-round quarterback in April. That is a scenario that bodes well for Fitzpatrick who would be able to help get that QB up to NFL level preparations. Releasing him would only count $1.5 million against a $4 million savings. While many believe he will be gone, I would not rule him out staying and helping with that rookie.
DeVante Parker seems to have made the jump from potential bust to potential star. He is on the verge of his first 1,000-yard season and clearly is having the best year of his career. Releasing Parker would count nothing towards the dead cap space and would save a clean $5 million. Miami doesn’t need the space and if his production continues, they would have him on a steal at $5 million.
More from Dolphins News
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
- The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
Daniel Kilgore may be the starting center today and while he is inconsistent he has a great attitude and has veteran qualities that the rest of the team look up to but he isn’t the answer and the Dolphins know that. Miami is expected to overhaul the offensive line next year and Kilgore may be the odd man out.
Kilgore will count only $3.6 million against the cap and none of that would carry over to the dead cap space if released so the Dolphins have a lot of options here. Chances are he will be gone but at $3 million he may not be a bad depth option to keep around.
It’s hard to believe that the Dolphins are in a position to not outright release Charles Harris. He is not producing and really has no business still being on the roster if not for depth issues. Miami will have to eat $3.1 million in cap space to keep him next year while only saving $291 thousand. The problem is Harris isn’t worth the $3.2 cap number.
There are plenty of lower end players that won’t be around next year but in terms of salary and salary cap, those mentioned above will come with tough decisions by Dolphins executives.