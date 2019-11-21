Should the Miami Dolphins trade out of their top draft pick?
It’s too early to even consider what the Miami Dolphins might do come April when the NFL Draft rolls around but there are options.
The quarterback that was all but selected for the Miami Dolphins is now dawning a white hospital garment, as Tua Tagovailoa is out for the year and potentially his career.
The Miami Dolphins are loaded in the first and second round for the 2020 draft, as they have three 1st round selections and two 2nd round selections. If their quarterback of the future is not on their draft board, should the focus be to trade out of the first round and focus on 2021?
Take a moment and consider the board – Joe Burrow, starting Quarterback for LSU, is now the consensus 1st overall selection. It seems that baring some sort of epiphany that the Cincinnati Bengals might lose out and join the Detriot Lions and Cleveland Browns as the only winless teams in NFL history.
The Miami Dolphins currently hold the 4th overall selection, but by just winning one more game, they might drop out of the top 10. The best prospect in this upcoming draft class is Chase Young, a Defensive End from Ohio State. Young will most likely go second overall and the Dolphins would have to lose out all their remaining games and hope that Washington Redskins or the New York Giants win at least one more game.
If that doesn’t happen, the next best prospect is Andrew Thomas, Offensive Tackle from Georgia, but selecting an OL with the 4th overall selection will not bode well for a fan base that is dying to see the next Dan Marino. Which leads back to the initial question – should the Dolphins trade out?
To be honest, it’s kinda a wait and see approach. If the Dolphins have a legit chance at getting Chase Young you run to the podium and take him. If they battle through and obtain a few more “W’s” what’s the point? The Dolphins are flush with cap space and draft capital. There are not any ‘can’t miss prospect in this draft class with the exception of the two mentioned above.
If that is the case the focus on finding a QB of the future should be on the 2021 draft, where Trevor Lawerence or Justin Fields look legit. The Dolphins could be wise to stack up once again and obtain more ammunition for those two potential prospects. Lawerence has shown as a true freshman that he can beat an NFL defense, just ask Nick Saban. Lamar Jackson ascent to a potential MVP season will bode well for Justin Fields as he has a very similar game.
The Dolphins have two additional first-round picks in the 2020 draft, those selections can bode will for finding help within the interior of the offensive and defensive lines, a running back or even a cornerback to pair with Xavien Howard.
Walking away with a potential to draft Chase Young this year and Trevor Lawerence next year, is similar to what the Brown accomplished with Baker Mayfield and Myles Garrett (before we went all cra). Remember the onus to build a franchise is a starting-caliber quarterback, a disruptive defensive end and legitimate cornerstone Left Tackle.
With all that said, here is a mock draft that could happen, using the current standings and assuming Yong and Burrow are already off the board.
Trade:
Miami trades 4th overall selection and 6th rounder in 2019
Carolina Panthers for the 18th overall selection, and additional 1st and 2nd round selections in 2020
Carolina thought Kyle Allen could be the future, but he isn’t. Why not trade up and start fresh and get Justin Herbert. For Miami, they maintain three 1st round picks this year and next.
1st round – 16th overall – Miami Dolphins select Yetur Gross-Matos DE – Penn State
This kid is exactly what you want for an edge rusher. He already has 20+ tackles for loss and his potential pairing with Coach Flo, would be a match made in heaven.
1st round – 18th overall (from Carolina) – Miami Dolphins select Tyler Biadasz C – Wisconsin
The Dolphins need a left tackle and a right tackle, and a guard and a center. Basically, they need everything on the Oline. I think it should start with the center. Tyler is an amazing candidate that can finally replace Mike Pouncey.
1st round – 23rd overall – Miami Dolphins select D’Andre Swift – RB – Georgia
Not sure who to blame for the lack of running game, but Dolphins need to invest smartly on a player that can reduce the pressure for whoever is under center. Swift is the best running back in this draft class and would finally give the Dolphins a back that Dolphin fans have not seen since Ricky Williams.
2nd round – 35th overall – Calvin Throckmorton – OT – Oregon
Calvin is the definition of a Left Tackle. I think with the addition of Tyle and Calvin, you know have two cornerstones of your line for the next 5 years. Dolphins have plenty of cap space to attract veteran guards to help mentor these two young prospects.
2nd round – 61st overall – Bryce Hall – CB – Virginia
Man crush alert. This kid is humble, and a disrupter and is dripping with talent. Pairing him next to X, and you could potentially have something special. It could give Dolphins their first legit pairing since Vontae Davis and Sean Smith.
The biggest thing that the Dolphins have yet to address in this mock is their quarterback position, but they have Fitzpatrick and Rosen on the books for 2020 (not to mention cap-friendly contracts). The Dolphins rebuild is not going to happen overnight, and what they have done with this potential draft in the first two rounds, has resolved their deficiencies on both sides of the ball. With strong assets to continue building for the next decade. Isn’t that what you want from a rebuild?