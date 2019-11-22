It is time for the Miami Dolphins to go back to Josh Rosen and soon
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have played hard for head coach Brian Flores this year and even for Ryan Fitzpatrick but it is time to go back to Josh Rosen.
There is nothing left to play for this year but respect. Internally the Miami Dolphins are playing for culture change and winning, no matter how much that does not matter in the overall success of a season, breeds a winning mentality.
Winning lifts the mental part of the game for players, especially young ones but there also comes a time when you have to realize that winning is not going to change everything and that finding out about your future might.
This is the case with Josh Rosen. The Dolphins invested two draft picks on Rosen. That is a lot to give up just to evaluate talent. Rosen started three games this year and was removed at the start of the 4th quarter against the Redskins. He needs to get more time on the field.
In his three games, he completed 46% of his passes against the Cowboys, 70% against the Chargers, and 60% against the Redskins. This season in five games that he has thrown passes in, he has one touchdown to five interceptions. There is a reason that Flores switched back to Fitzpatrick.
Now, it’s time to go back to Rosen.
Brian Flores doesn’t care about draft picks or what draft position those picks will fall in. He cares about winning but winning is not a short term benefit, winning is a long-term consequence. Winning now is a good sign for future potential free-agents but more importantly, if the Dolphins and Flores only want to win then they are missing out on an all-important evaluation process for Rosen.
The Bengals will draft number one overall. Everyone knows that. They will be lucky to win a single game this year but they are doing one thing right. They are starting rookie Ryan Finley over Andy Dalton. Why? Because Dalton is not that team’s future. By playing Finley, the Bengals are getting a good look at their QB and whether or not they need to replace him as well in next year’s draft.
The Dolphins should be doing the same. Playing Rosen allows the Dolphins an opportunity to get an extended look at Rosen and then have a more informed decision about what to do at quarterback. Why does that matter if the plan is to draft one? Well for starters if the Dolphins are not in a position to draft Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, or Justin Herbert, then knowing what Rosen can do might make it easier to wait until round two for a QB rather than feel they have to reach and guess on one in round one that they don’t necessarily love.
Tanking, no tanking, trying to win, trying to build a culture and maintain a locker room it’s time to go back to Rosen and let him take the knocks.