Miami Dolphins drop to 2-9 after blowout loss to Browns
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins dropped their second game in a row on Sunday getting blown out by the hosting Cleveland Browns 41-24 dropping to 2-9.
It wasn’t a pretty game and while the Miami Dolphins tried to keep it interesting, there simply wasn’t much they could do on Sunday. They were simply outmatched by the Browns.
The loss keeps the Dolphins in the thick of the top five NFL Draft chase. That was about the only good news that came out of today’s game.
Ryan Fitzpatrick had a .500 type day throwing for two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was 21/39 for 214 yards. He also led the team in rushing, no real surprise, taking the ball five times for 45 yards and scoring a touchdown.
Patrick Laird led the running back group with three carried for 20 yards. Kalen Ballage carried the ball seven times for 13 yards for a 1.9-yard average. Something needs to give with Ballage, he simply isn’t running with any assertiveness or power.
Leading the receivers was DeVante Parker who continues his resurgence, did he ever have “surgence”, is that even a word? Parker is playing really well lately and he added 91 yards to his total this year on six receptions. He was targeted a team-high 11 times.
To date, Parker now only needs 305 yards to reach the 1,000-yard plateau. He currently sits at 695.
Defensively the Dolphins didn’t play great but they played with a secondary unit that was primarily comprised of back-ups and cast-offs. Hard to beat a team that has both Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham, Jr.
Overall they played o.k. after giving up 28 points in the first half. They held the Browns to just 13 points in the second with all 13 coming in the 4th quarter.
Next up the Dolphins will return home to face the Philadelphia Eagles. Miami has remaining games against the Jets, Giants, Bengals, and Patriots to close out the season.