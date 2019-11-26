Fansided
Phin Phanatic

Former Dolphins LB Zach Thomas makes it to 24 HOF semi-finalist list

By Brian Miller

FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 10: Zach Thomas #54 of the Miami Dolphins stands on the sideline during a game against the New England Patriots on October 10, 2004 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.(Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)
FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 10: Zach Thomas #54 of the Miami Dolphins stands on the sideline during a game against the New England Patriots on October 10, 2004 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.(Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images) /
facebooktwitterreddit

The Miami Dolphins are not well represented this year in the Pro Football Hall of Fame semi-finalists but at least they have Zach Thomas.

Today, the top 25 semi-finalists were announced by the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Zach Thomas once again finds himself in the top quarter. Now, he has to take the next step and then the next one to get what is long past due.

Thomas is without question worthy of the Hall of Fame but has yet to garner enough votes to make it to the final day when the media make their case for their local players.

Notably absent, again, is left tackle Richmond Webb who did not make the top 25. Another big oversight by the voters who have regularly put candidates in the top 25 or even voted players in who probably shouldn’t be there before him.

This year’s prospective class includes three first-time eligible players. Troy Polamalu, WR Reggie Wayne, and linebacker Patrick Willis. Willis was good, could have been great if not for his early retirement from the league. He does not deserve to be in before Zach Thomas and not sure he should be in the top 25.

More from Phin Phanatic

Four other players are in the top 25 for the first time but have been eligible before. Giants great Carl Banks, Fred Taylor, Ricky Watters, and Bryant Young.

The rest of the top 25 who will be voted on after the regular season concludes is as follows.

Ronde Barber – Tony Boselli – Isaac Bruce – LeRoy Butler – Alan Faneca – Torry Holt – Steve Hutchinson – Edgerrin James – John Lynch – Clay Matthews – Sam Mills – Simeon Rice – Richard Seymour – Steve Tasker – Hines Ward – Darren Woodson

It is going to be a tough class this year and an additional 15 members will be elected this year from the coaches, contributors, and senior list but only five will make it from this group.

Of the final 25, Darren Woodson should get in and Tony Bosseli is overdue as well.

Home/Dolphins News